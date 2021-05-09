Modi will never live in the ‘Modi Mahal’, says author Aatish Taseer





Continued work on the Central Vista project, which includes the construction of a new residence for the Prime Minister, has sparked widespread criticism of the Narendra Modi government amid the COVID-19 situation. The criticism comes amid the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths, and oxygen and drug shortages across India. Last week, the Central Department of Public Works (CPWD) informed a government-appointed panel of experts that construction of the Prime Minister’s Residence under the Central Vista project will be completed by December 2022. There has been criticism of building a new residence for the prime minister, with many social media users calling it ‘Modi Mahal’, in an apparent pun on the Taj Mahal. Among those who criticized the project was author Aatish Taseer. Aatish Taseer tweeted on Saturday that Modi will never live in the “ Modi Mahal ”. Aatish Taseer tweeted: “I want to make a prediction, fully aware that prophecy, as Salman Rushdie says, is a game of cups: Modi will never live in the Modi Mahal.” In a previous tweet on Saturday, he criticized Modi as manhoos (harmful, miserable), alleging, “he does not build anything, but only knows how to destroy what others have built”. Aatish Taseer has become an open critic of Narendra Modi in recent years. Looking ahead to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Aatish wrote the lead article for a Time magazine cover describing Modi as “the chief divider of India”. The cover sparked criticism of Aatish by the BJP. In November of the same year, the Home Office revoked Aatish Taseer’s Overseas Citizen of India (OIC) status on the grounds that he was hiding the fact that his father was Pakistani. Aatish Taseer is the son of Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and late Pakistani politician Salman Taseer. In one article in Time Magazine In late April, during the second wave of COVID-19 currently gripping India, Aatish blamed Modi for the situation. Aatish wrote: “It is the pride, incompetence and harshness of Prime Minister Narendra Modis that is largely responsible for this catastrophic second wave.” Aatish added: “As people lay their dead in the streets, as they did in plague-stricken 17th-century London, what matters most to Modi is Modi.” A number of Twitter users, especially those associated with AAP, have tweeted about Modi Mahal. Using the hashtag Modi Mahal, the AAP Arunachal Pradesh unit tweeted on Sunday, “The shameless incompetent Indian Prime Minister is busy building his new home, as INDIA goes through the biggest medical emergency in modern times.”

