This is the mission of the Minister of Education and Culture, Research and Technology and the Minister of Investment





Minister of Education and Culture and Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim. (BETWEEN PHOTOS / Wahyu Putro A)



JAKARTA, AYOCIREBON.COM – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued a Presidential Regulation (Perpres) on the structuring of the tasks and functions of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Council In Les Perpres, the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbud Ristek) at the Ministry of Education and Culture directs and coordinates two things. The first is the implementation of government affairs in the field of education and culture. Then the second is the implementation of government affairs in the field of science and technology (science and technology) which is carried out by the Ministry of Research and Technology. At the same time, the Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM at the Ministry of Investment / BKPM, as stipulated in article 2, also directs and coordinates two things. First, the administration of government affairs in the investment sector. Then, the second is the implementation of government bonds in the investment sector carried out by BKPM. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology is coordinated by the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture. The Coordination Council of the Ministry of Investment / Investment is coordinated by the Minister of Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, mentioned in this regulation, citing the Regional Secretariat, Sunday May 9, 2021. In addition, it is stated in the Presidential Decree, for the execution of tasks and functions related to government affairs in the education and culture sector, the Ministry of Education and Culture uses human resources (HR) and the available budget according to its attributions and functions. at the Ministry of Education and Culture Meanwhile, those related to government affairs in the field of science and technology use the human resources of the Ministry of Education and Culture and use part of the budget from of the Ministry of Research and Technology / the National Research and Innovation Agency. As for the implementation of the missions and functions of the Ministry of Investment / BKPM using the human resources and the budget available at the BKPM. The execution of the intended use of the budget is also regulated by the Minister of Finance no later than 14 (fourteen) working days after the promulgation of this presidential regulation, specifies this regulation. As for the organization of the ministries, as stipulated in the presidential decree, it was proposed by the Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) to the President. The organizational arrangement of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Council referred to in these Presidential Regulations will be completed by July 31, 2021. , read the provisions of article 9. Perpres # 31/2021 has been in effect since its promulgation on April 28, 2021 and can be viewed on the JDIH Cabinet Secretariat website. When this presidential regulation comes into force, all existing positions as well as officials occupying positions in the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Investment Coordination Council will continue to exercise their functions and functions until they are be regulated again by a presidential regulation concerning the organization. and the working procedures of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Council, confirmed in Article 6.







