Good Journalists Recognize Their Mistakes | News, Sports, Jobs





Former President Donald Trump, who first coined the phrase “fake news”, has been out of office as well as most major social media platforms for more than four months now.

Yet those words – Fake News! – which make most journalists’ hair stand on end, still resonating across the country. Media reporters around the world, including this newspaper, will tell you that they still hear it frequently.

Elected officials and other sources – especially those who don’t particularly like the critical stories we write about them – have a lot of ammunition to use in the media whenever we make an unintentional error in our reporting, whether it s It is a simple typo or a more serious failure. stemming from something like the race to hit a deadline or stay ahead of competing news agencies.

Any editor will tell you about the great pain that comes with making mistakes in a story. It only gets worse when these errors are followed by shouts of “Fake news!” or accusations of intentional embellishment or incorrect reporting of a story.

Is that so?

News organizations like this have nothing if we don’t have credibility. So to imply that a journalist or editor intentionally reported inaccuracies in order to misrepresent a story source or topic is just nonsense.

Does anyone really believe that we would sacrifice the trust our readers place in us for ridiculous and unprofessional reasons like spite?

When we make mistakes (and, as humans, we will), we own them immediately. We admit the error, we run a correction in the print version, and we correct the story in the online version.

This is how credible news organizations operate.

It was disturbing when I read last week that three of the big players in this business – the Washington Post, The New York Times and NBC News – had published significant corrections to previous reporting on Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. .

The incorrect stories were published shortly after Giuliani’s office and residence was raided by the FBI. The searches were linked to a criminal investigation into the former mayor’s business dealings in Ukraine and resulted in the seizure of several communications devices.

These media organizations had falsely reported that Giuliani had received an official warning from the FBI about Russian disinformation. These media organizations are now reporting that he has not received such a warning.

Here’s the catch, however.

It’s no secret that these three news outlets have consistently and aggressively criticized Trump and his presidency.

When the perception exists that a medium is biased in its reporting, then it becomes quite a challenge to assure its readers or its audience that an error on a story of this magnitude was not intentional. In this case, the perception could be further heightened because all three attributed this information to anonymous sources.

Sometimes anonymous sources are unavoidable to guarantee all sides of a complete story.

But rest assured, even when a source is anonymous to the public, the name and context are known – or should be known – to the reporter and publisher. And if the unnamed source is used, the person must be well vetted to ensure that these kinds of inaccuracies that undermine a media’s credibility do not occur.

Without a doubt, avoiding perceiving the slant of information is a difficult problem to solve. Based on countless conversations with readers, I have come to realize over the past few years that the perception of tilt is in the eye of the beholder.

Often times I hear from readers who think that a particular story is tilted too much to the left. Usually I soon hear another reader who thinks the same story is tilted too far to the right. Doing our job means checking and double-checking the facts. It means independently verifying all information and working hard to report all sides of every story.

In the end, all we can do is do our best to report accurately and be fair and balanced. And when we make a mistake, we have to own it.

[email protected]

