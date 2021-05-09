Trump’s desire for revenge begins to frustrate close allies, report





Donald Trump’s obsession with revenge frustrates his close allies, the Washington Post reported. Trump’s allies have said they want him to work to protect his policies and help the GOP instead. The ex-president has become increasingly vocal after the first several weeks of keeping a low profile. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump’s close allies are increasingly frustrated by his obsession with getting revenge on people he says wronged him, according to a Washington Post report.

Republican leaders and Trump’s allies told the Post they wanted him to work to protect his administration’s policies and help the GOP in 2022 instead of wasting his time on “petty rivalries and grievances.”

The report cites interviews with 13 former White House officials, advisers and allies, most of whom requested to remain anonymous.

“All that matters for 2022 is, ‘Well, what’s in it for me?'” A former senior White House official told The Post, summarizing Trump’s current state of mind. .

Read more: Trump hired dozens of lawyers from 2 law firms. Only one rehired them.

Several former White House advisers told the Post that Trump is desperate to stay in the center of national attention. According to The Hill, social media discussions about the former president have fallen by about 91% since he was banned from Facebook and Twitter.

The ex-president is also trying to maintain full control over the Republican base while plotting his revenge to take down Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan.6 Capitol riot.

He also continues to harbor false claims that the election was stolen and in recent weeks he has become fixated on Arizona and Georgia after those states turned to President Joe Biden in the November election.

President Trump’s resort town in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The sources also claim that Trump is still so obsessed with his electoral defeat that he refuses to move forward with plans for his presidential library. Another report earlier this year claimed he told GOP donors he wanted to raise $ 2 billion for the library, which he plans to build in Florida.

While Trump had previously hinted at a presidential election in 2024, no official announcement has yet been made.

Two advisers told the Post that if he ran, the announcement would not be expected until after the midterm elections.

His indecision about his own race is another reason the Allies have become “frustrated” in recent weeks, according to a CNN report last month. According to the report, the fear of the ex-president is to waste his chance to “take control of the GOP from the start”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos