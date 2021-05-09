Politics
Is Bawumia responsible for our economic problems?
We read some comments on social media following the #FixTheCountry online demo. The citizens are angry with the economic difficulties in which we live today.
And many Ghanaians attribute some responsibility to the country’s second gentleman, HE Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamud Bawumia because of his university degrees.
Some even go so far as to juxtapose their claims by forcing the vice president to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who on paper claims to be academically behind Dr Bawumia.
With all due respect for Dr Bawumia (a respect he deserves a thousand times over), these certificates are papers, issued to certify how one is learned.
But real scholars do not want such paper mentions. Account: Jesus Christ, Prophet Mohammed, Ras Tafari, Leonardo Davinci. .. and the many people in modern times who are bringing about change in our generation through technology. The Bill Gates, Zuckerbergs, Steve Jobs. ..and a number of them. They are either dropouts or little or no schooling.
Although Dr. Bawumia is intellectual in every way (you only dispute this as ignorant, hater of the truth, or pure envy). But such an education conceived by the West has been manipulated to make us subject to its architects. He is brilliant, according to today’s conventional education, that is to say; economy. And we believe that with his drive to digitize, if given the chance, he will develop Ghana again in a different way as Lee Kwan Yew built a city-state of Singapore from scratch to become a world economic power.
Ghana’s problem lies far beyond the control of one man. It goes back to many interrelated factors.
Nkrumah said in his first book after his ouster in the 1966 coup, _ * The Dark Days In Ghana * _ that: “When I came to power, I noticed that our education system would continue to develop. economy of the colonial powers, not ours. Which I swore to change, but my own people joined the oppressor in withdrawing me from my domains, and I am writing now from Conakry – Guinea ”(sic ).
Look, this book was contraband then if you had it in your possession. And how many of our readers today, have you included, read it?
That said, Xi Jinping is only walking the path laid out decades ago by Chairman Mao Zedong (the Kwame Nkrumahs and Lee Kwan Yew of China).
Mao laid the groundwork, built institutions that train the best who will continue the process of building in a promised land. Not based on certificates, which today are sold on the market to the highest bidder.
_ Let’s change the construction process, the status quo and Ghana will be fixed ._
The fact that Dr Bawumia’s name is thrown out and attached to the #FixTheCountry demonstration indicates that we have confidence in him as a country. And when given the necessary support, and drink this available water while waiting for the drought, Ghana will sooner or later go to a durbar in her best Kente clothes.
This article is written by the Northeast Movement for Dr. Bawumia for the leadership of NPP 2024, #BreakingTheEight.
Contacts:
* REGIONAL EXECUTIVES. * * (NORTHEAST) *
PRESIDENT:
* ADAM ABDUL-LATIF, * Contact: 0552945720
GENERAL SECRETARY,
* ALI UMAR GAZALI ,. * Contact: 0241292831
COMMUNICATION DIRECTOR, (PRO)
* BISUMAN M. ALHASSAN (JNR. KENNEDY AGYAPONG) *
Contact; 0248993328.
