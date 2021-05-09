Michael Gove admits ‘there are delicate negotiations going on’ over move to Champions League final

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove revealed ‘delicate negotiations’ are currently underway over relocation of Champions League final after match host Turkey was placed on ‘red list’ ‘ of the government.

Manchester City and Chelsea will face off in the all-English showpiece on May 29, but the clash in Istanbul is currently mired in uncertainty with supporters of both clubs now unable to attend.

The situation could see the game play out elsewhere with hopes that Wembley can step in – and references for the national stadium appear to have taken a boost with ongoing talks.

‘There are some delicate negotiations going on right now,’ Gove said. Sky News when asked where the final should take place.

“ My friend, my colleague Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is talking to people about this right now, so I don’t want to cut that.

“But I’m sure the UK fans would love to see the final played here in the UK.”

It was revealed by Sports messagingLast night pressure increased on UEFA to move the final to Wembley and discussions were due to take place this week.

Time is quickly running out to make the switch, however, after British citizens were told to avoid traveling to Turkey “ for leisure purposes ” due to the wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

Anyone with an ambition to fly to Istanbul should self-quarantine in a hotel on their return to the UK and undergo two separate Covid-19 tests.

The isolation period, which is expected to be followed by fans and members of the press at an approved hotel, lasts 10 days.

A personal cost of 1,750 must also be paid.

UEFA and FA officials were reportedly stunned by the decision to put Turkey on the “red list”.

There is hope that Wembley can step in although several hurdles need to be overcome

It is understood that UEFA is willing to choose Wembley as the new venue for the showdown – but a breakthrough will be needed between the UK government and the governing bodies on Monday.

The EFL said yesterday it would be willing to move the three play-off finals, which are due to be played at Wembley on the same weekend as the Champions League final, to help.

This would allow the biggest knockout game in European football to take place in London, although several obstacles remain.

The government is believed to be wary that the decision to change hosts rests solely with UEFA, but the interest in taking over has been clearly expressed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson underlined the UK’s willingness to host the final later this month

Ticketing issues should also be resolved. There are said to be 24,000 authorized spectators in Istanbul, with at least 4,000 tickets each given to City and Chelsea.

However, Wembley may only be able to accommodate 10,000 people. That number could increase to 21,000 or more, but the match should be designated as another test event.

This was described by Sports messaging as a “precondition” for UEFA to agree to a change of venue.

UEFA’s current position appears to have changed in the last few days after the organization initially maintained midweek that the final would still take place in Istanbul as planned.

Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium was initially designated as the site of the critical clash

A statement read: “The UEFA Champions League final will take place in Istanbul on May 29 with a limited number of spectators and we have been assured that the temporary lockdown which is in effect until May 17 is not expected to have any impact on the match.

“UEFA continues to work closely with the Turkish Football Association and local and national authorities to organize the match safely.”

Their position came despite Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, who imposed a “ complete lockdown ” lasting almost three weeks in an attempt to bring daily cases of the coronavirus below 5,000.