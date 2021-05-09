Trump’s big lie is alive and well in California





Californians shouldn’t view voter suppression as something that only happens in distant states, like Georgia, Texas, and Florida. A more subtle and insidious form of the fallout from Donald Trump’s big lie about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential race is permeating California.

The lie is gaining enough ground to alarm poll officials, starting with California Secretary of State Shirley Weber. She has met almost every electoral registrar in the county since taking office in February, and many have told her that the right-wing agitators are making their jobs harder.

“They attack almost every voter registrar that I have in the state of California who is trying to do their job,” Weber recently told the Black Caucus at the California Democratic Party convention.

Look no further than San Luis Obispo County, where last week conservative activists pressured the GOP-led supervisory board to make it more difficult to vote there. Last year, the county recorded its highest turnout on record – 88% of registered voters – the fourth highest turnout in the state.

“It was a very successful election in San Luis Obispo County,” County Clerk Secretary Tommy Gong told me.

But that meant little to the San Luis Obispo County GOP. Over the past two months, he has bought commercials on local radio which drop many innuendos about “electoral integrity” but which do not contain many facts.

“Did you vote in the 2020 election and do you think your vote was counted?” asks the narrator of the announcement.

“San Luis Obispo County uses the same type of voting machines that produced anomalies in the battlefield states. It is the right of every citizen to insist that our elections be fair and honest, ”she continues. “Electoral integrity is under attack in the United States, including right here in SLO County, but our elected Clerk-Secretary, Tommy Gong, is not affected. Make your voice heard. Tell Tommy that SLO County voters are demanding constitutional and transparent elections, using voting systems we can trust. “

Yes, electoral integrity is “under attack” – not to mention that no court or state, even those led by Republicans, has found widespread evidence of electoral fraud.

Nonetheless, dozens of messages expressing concerns over voter integrity flooded the San Luis Obispo County Supervisors’ meeting last week during the public comment period. One accused Gong, a third generation Californian, of being a member of the Chinese Communist Party.

County council members apologized to Gong for the insult. But, in the end, they clung to conservative activists in a 3-2 vote.

The result: Starting next year, the county will revert to its previous voting rules – the ones it used before it had that record turnout. This means that if voters want to vote in person, they can only vote on election day at one of the 76 polling stations, instead of more than four days at one of the four polling centers.

Gong told me that he would carry out the council’s orders, but that the change would confuse voters. An election, they are supposed to vote at the local fire station on polling day. The next day, they have four days to go to a polling center. And after the election, they’re back at the fire station.

Is it the suppression of voters?

“It can certainly be seen that way,” said Gong, vice president of the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials. “The about-face is what confuses voters.”

Gail Pellerin, who as Santa Cruz County Clerk oversaw many elections, said the changes were a form of voter suppression.

She had often heard people complain about rigged voting systems during her decades as an election official, especially from the losing candidate or their supporters. But they have never been as numerous, loud or pushy as they have been since Trump started talking about voter fraud shortly after taking office.

“The easiest way to stop people from voting is to prevent them from trusting the system,” said Pellerin, a former president of the national electoral organization. “You sow these seeds of doubt and misinformation, and you scare them to death that something will happen to their vote – and so they stay home.”

Part of the strategy for sowing doubt in the system is to attack the messenger.

Pellerin is one of eight county electoral chiefs who have stepped down since the November election – she was already planning to retire after 27 years on the job.

Donna Johnston, the Sutter County Registrar of Electors and current president of the Statewide Election Officials Organization, told me that she did not know of any registrar who left because of attacks on the vote. She said she found Weber’s comments surprising and hadn’t heard of complaints of attacks on election officials, “certainly not at the level she describes.”

But abuse of election officials is “an invisible problem,” said Kim Alexander, president of the California Voter Federation, a non-partisan organization that seeks to improve the electoral process. He plans to publish a national report on the attacks later this spring.

Many election officials “are in a position where they want to project their strength,” Alexander said, noting that it is their job to declare the winners and losers of an election. “They don’t want to highlight these attacks because it might show they are getting the most out of them.”

Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Electors Cathy Darling Allen said, “I have been called a liar in the eight to ten days around the (November) election more times than I have at any time. my life.”

Allen urged concerned voters to bring their ballots to the county polling station and watch it be scanned and tabulated.

“And some people still don’t believe it,” she said.

It’s a sign that Trump’s big lie is alive and well in California.

Joe Garofoli is the principal political writer of the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @joegarofoli

