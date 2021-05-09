



A House of Lords committee has called for a legal limit on the number of new peerages, after Boris Johnson was accused of stuffing the upper chamber red benches with his cronies. And the multi-party panel said plans to downsize Lords should be accelerated, including ending the by-election system to replace hereditary peers. Theresa May agreed in 2017 to voluntarily restrict nominations to the House of Lords, as part of a two-on-one system designed to reduce the size of the second chamber to 600 over a decade. But his successor Mr Johnson was today accused of canceling the effort by appointing 79 new peers in less than two years in office, up from 43 by Ms May in a three-year span. The appointments – including his Brexit negotiator David Frost, his assistant Eddie Lister, donor Peter Cruddas and his brother Jo Johnson – brought the total number of peers above 830, maintaining the House of Lords position in as the second largest legislative chamber in the world after the national peoples of China. Congress. advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> British vaccinations against Covid-19: latest figures < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Election results – live: Sturgeon says outrageous if PM blocks referendum as Starmer reshuffles Labor squad < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Michael Gove avoids questions about the possibility of blocking Scottish independence referendum legislation in court In a report released today, the Lord Speakers Committee on the Size of the House said the voluntary approach was too vulnerable to political events and should now be replaced with a legal limit on appointments. Committee chairman Lord Burns said: Evidence shows that a voluntary approach no longer works and that any progress made is undone by too many nominations. A new approach is therefore needed if we are to make serious progress in this area. The committee found that plans to reduce the number of existing peers were being implemented as planned in 2017, with 119 departures during this period. But he indicated that at the same time, there had been 113 new appointments, almost double the limit recommended by the Committees of 60. Lord Speaker, Lord McFallofAlcluith, said: Lord Burns and his committee have done important work and come up with practical solutions to reduce the size of the House. As Lord Speaker, I intend to raise these issues at the highest level. Now is the time to redouble our efforts and accelerate progress, not to give up. Ultimately, a smaller, more efficient House will benefit more of the public that we are here to serve.

