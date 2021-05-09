Trump wouldn’t be the first ex-president to run again, but he could be the last





As of this writing, Arizona Republicans are conducting a mock election audit of 2020 in Maricopa County, the state’s main population center. The purpose of this audit, as my colleague Amanda Marcotte rightly observes, is to satisfy Donald Trump and his supporters by doing two things. First, he applies unproven conspiracy theories to the recount process in the hopes of “proving” that Trump has indeed won the state. More importantly, it shows how easy it would be for Republicans to steal an election if Trump supporters and their ilk were in control of the political process.

Given that the most direct way for the Trump movement to come to power would be for Trump himself to be re-elected in 2024, this article will look at a phenomenon that has been repeated over and over in American history. : a defeated ex-president presenting himself again. (Only one actually won. We’ll get to that.) Of course, it’s also possible that a future Trump-style movement could be led by a sucked pseudo-Trump like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz. or Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The fundamental difference between Trump and other ex-presidents who have considered or attempted a political comeback is the question of attitude. Before Trump, former presidents who tried to run again did so by appealing to democratic instincts. Sometimes their party leaders thought they were the more eligible alternative. Sometimes they have come forward as third party candidates to advance causes that they believe are important.

Trump, on the other hand, would run in 2024 on the assumption that power is his right and that only he (or his sycophantic followers) is allowed to hold. He has conditioned his supporters since the 2016 election cycle to believe that the only possible outcomes when he is a candidate are that he wins the election or that the election has been stolen. This disturbing personality trait, which linked many people to him through a process known as narcissistic symbiosis, is why many people (including this author) thought Trump would try to stage a coup. State if he loses the 2020 election. It didn’t help that, as scientists have demonstrated, many Trump supporters are also motivated by their own insecure conception of masculinity.

Trump has already destroyed many precedents that would stop the rise of an authoritarian dictator. He used fascist tactics to create a personality cult that his party should slavishly follow, became the first incumbent president to lose an election and refuse to accept the result, and spread a big lie about his defeat so that his supporters believe he has a right to be brought back to power. More importantly, he pushed his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in a futile attempt to overturn the election results.

The good news is that the Trump movement represents a minority view. The bad news is, it might not matter. If Trump stages a successful comeback, it won’t be seen in normal political terms, like an ex-president losing one election and then being vindicated in another. It will be seen as a validation of all of Trump’s fascist and dishonest behavior – and provide him with all the justification he needs to stay in power indefinitely.

Nothing like this has ever been the case for any of the other ex-presidents who have tried to return to power. Let me clarify that I am including some borderline cases of former presidents who launched half-hearted efforts to get back into the game but never ran full campaigns, as well as those who were encouraged to run for office. again by others but chose not to.

The first defeated ex-president to seriously consider another race was Martin Van Buren, who was narrowly elected over William Henry Harrison in 1836, then lost to Harrison four years later. (Harrison went on to have the shortest term of any president, dying of a serious infection after 31 days in office.) Due to Van Buren’s close ties to Democratic Party founder Andrew Jackson – who had him chosen as a candidate for Jackson’s second term. – Van Buren was originally seen as one of the prime contenders for the 1844 nomination, at least until he spoke out against annexing Texas on the grounds that it could spark a war with Mexico (as in fact). Democratic slavers wanted to annex Texas so they could expand slavery throughout the West, so Van Buren was suddenly no longer a viable candidate. Four years later, Van Buren was named a third candidate by the Free Soil Party, which wanted to gradually abolish slavery by banning its expansion into the newly acquired Western territories.

The next ex-president to take a picture in the White House didn’t do it for a noble cause. Millard Fillmore had been elected vice president as Zachary Taylor’s vice president in 1848, and served nearly three years as president after Taylor’s death. The Whig party didn’t even nominate Fillmore for a full term in 1852, and he ended up running in 1856 as a candidate for the Know Nothing Party, which was opposed to immigration and especially the large number of Catholics. Irish then arriving in the country. Fillmore did extremely well for a third-party candidate, winning over 21% of the popular vote and Maryland electoral votes. Since the Whig Party had just collapsed, Fillmore had a hypothetical opportunity to turn the Know Nothings into America’s second great party, but didn’t even come close as the newly formed Republicans burst onto the scene. The Know Nothings dissolved a few years later, as did any chance of Fillmore becoming president again.

For more than 20 years after Fillmore, no ex-president actively attempted a restoration. Then, in the 1880 election, a powerful faction of Republicans wanted Ulysses S. Grant to be their candidate, even though the Civil War hero had already served two terms, stepping down in 1877. Rutherford B. Hayes, the president elected in the infamous 1876 compromise was no longer running, and the Republicans needed a candidate. (The 22nd Amendment had yet to pass, so there was no legal impediment to Grant running again.) Grant had been a great general but controversial chairman, due to a series of scandals that beset his administration, but was still a widely regarded figure. . The Republican convention was sharply divided between Grant’s supporters and his opponents. Although Grant had more delegates than any other candidate, he couldn’t muster a majority, and delegates eventually united around a compromise candidate, James Garfield, who won the election.

Twelve years later, in 1892, the aforementioned Grover Cleveland became the first and only ex-president to be elected for a second non-consecutive term. There were a number of reasons it worked: Democratic leaders trusted Cleveland’s conservative economic philosophy and thought he was eligible, which was reasonable enough, since Cleveland had actually won the popular vote in 1888. , despite the loss of the election to the benefit of Benjamin Harrison (grandson of William Henry Harrison), who became unpopular in a context of economic slowdown. There were no primary elections to select a party candidate, and Cleveland was well known and loved by Main Democrats.

This brings us to Theodore Roosevelt, who had become president in 1901 after the assassination of William McKinley and was subsequently elected full in 1904. After stepping down in 1909, replaced by his handpicked successor, William Howard Taft, Roosevelt became unhappy with Taft’s leadership and the leadership of the Republican Party. He first tried to wrest the Republican nomination from Taft in 1912, and when that failed he ended up running as a candidate for the Progressive Party. Roosevelt did not win the election but surpassed Taft in popular and electoral votes – his 27% share of the popular vote remains the largest proportion won by a third candidate ever – and for better or worse has played a decisive role in the election of Woodrow Wilson. .

It was the last serious campaign organized by a former president, almost 110 years ago. The gradual emergence of the primary system probably has something to do with it, as does the growing cynicism among Americans of politicians seen as “losers.” Other former presidents, including Herbert Hoover and Gerald Ford, considered running again, but none did.

Until, maybe Donald Trump.

No former president looked like Trump, as is evident. Sure, they were ambitious, but none of them tried to argue that the presidency was their God-given right. None have urged the types of party purges Trump and his crew are waging against “disloyal” Republicans like Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney. None of them flatly lied about why they had lost power or urged undemocratic means to reclaim it.

Right now, Republicans across the country are dumping millions of people into voting restrictions, clearly targeting Democratic voters, mostly people of color. They hope to win elections simply by preventing some voters from exercising their constitutional rights. Even if this gambit fails in the short term, Republicans have laid the groundwork to reverse unfavorable results. They can simply appoint loyal Trumpers or GOP supporters to the right positions to make sure they can win even if they lose, then create another big lie to justify their behavior.

It’s entirely conceivable that Trump could become the first ex-president since Cleveland to be elected for another term, given the potential effects of these voter suppression laws and the ardor of his supporters. If we’ll still have something that could be called a democracy, if that happens, it’s anyone’s guess.

