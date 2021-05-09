MIDAS SHARE TIPS: Copper Mining Returns with Trident

Connect with us

A little over a year ago, copper was trading at around $ 4,500 (3,200) a tonne.

Over the past few days, the price has surpassed $ 10,000 and forecasters expect it to continue to rise through the summer.

Other metals tell a similar story. Aluminum, zinc and nickel have skyrocketed since last spring, while iron ore prices have more than doubled from around $ 85 per tonne to around $ 190 per tonne.

Experts now speak of a commodity “super-cycle”, where prices continue to rise for years.

Hot prospect: Rising demand for copper and other metals is a boost for mining specialist Trident Royalties

It’s easy to see why. Economies are rapidly recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and governments around the world are spending on infrastructure, using these metals to build roads and railroads, hospitals and schools, broadband cables and pipelines. electricity.

Trident Royalties offers investors a way to profit from all this activity and more. The company was listed on the stock exchange last year. The share price is 34.5 pence and is expected to rise significantly over the next 12 months and beyond.

Funding for mining royalties is relatively unknown in the UK, but it is widely deployed in the US and Canada. Essentially, royalty companies lend money to miners and receive a percentage of their income in return.

Often used by companies that have not yet gone into production, the system offers mining groups another way to raise funds, without borrowing from the bank or selling shares.

However, once the revenues start flowing, the agreements provide royalty companies with a stable source of income for many years to come.

Most US royalty companies focus on precious metals. Trident intends to be different, entering into loyalty agreements with a range of mining groups around the world.

The company has already signed seven royalty agreements, covering copper, iron ore, gold and most recently lithium, a critical component of electric vehicles. An eighth transaction is expected shortly.

Transactions are spread across North and South America, Africa and Australia.

A few mining sites are already generating income, four are approaching and only one Down Under gold mine is still in the exploration stage.

Hedging a variety of metals means Trident is less exposed to price fluctuations than its more narrowly focused peers.

And the company has so far proven that it can buy well, get decent prices, and select assets that have increased in value since their acquisition.

This success reflects at least in part the experience of co-founders Adam Davidson and Tyron Rees, both of whom worked for the mining-focused private equity firm Resource Capital Funds for several years before launching Trident.

The duo realized that while royalty funding is well established in the mining world, there was not a single listed company interested in securing small to mid-size royalties across the country. metal industry.

Trident transactions range from $ 500,000 to $ 28 million, often under the radar of more established royalty players, whose transactions can run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

As large transactions face increasing competition, as metal prices rise, there are still rich pickings at the smaller end of the market.

Davidson and Rees are also careful about the metals they choose, looking for those for which demand is likely to be strong and sustained.

Copper, for example, is not only used in construction, but is also a key part of electrical wiring and a big beneficiary of the renewable energy revolution.

Iron is the most widely used metal in the world and President Biden has pledged to spend $ 2 trillion on infrastructure in America, with China’s Xi Jinping spending as much if not more on construction at home and abroad , and Boris Johnson eagerly pursuing a national infrastructure plan, the outlook for iron ore looks good.

Davidson and Rees have big ambitions for Trident. The company is expected to generate around $ 4 million in revenue this year, but that is expected to grow rapidly over the next two years and gain traction thereafter, as more royalties are acquired and existing assets come into effect. production.

Established royalty stocks, such as London-listed Anglo Pacific, are known to be generous dividend payers. Trident is at an earlier stage, but hopes to start a dividend program in the next few years.

Midas Verdict: Metal prices are skyrocketing and the outlook is bright. Trident offers wide exposure to the commodities sector at an attractive price of 34p. Buy.

Exchange it: GOAL Teleprinter: TRR Contact: tridentroyalties.com or 020 3931 9639

