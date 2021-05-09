No bigger lie than the one used to destroy Trump’s presidency | Notice





I was sitting in Congressman Raul Labrador’s Lewiston field office in 2016 after President Donald Trump was elected when a group of people walked into the office. They proceeded to discharge the representative of Congress: what are you going to do with President Trump and his ties to Russia, and how they got him elected as president?

They were very angry, and they should have been if Trump had indeed collaborated with the Russians.

The accusation of Russian collaboration has been so effective that we frequently hear politicians attribute different things to Russian interference. The Hunter Bidens laptop that is believed to contain incriminating evidence against the Biden family has been branded Russian disinformation. During the discussion of the January 6 riot in Washington, DC, Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi were recorded saying they were sure Trump had planned the riot with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump is now out of office and his accomplishments are common knowledge. Was he a Putin puppet? Let’s take a look at what he did for Russia:

Almost immediately after becoming president, Trump went to NATO and demanded that members start paying their own way. NATO is a military organization made up of about 30 countries, including the United States. It was formed after World War II to fight the menacing Communist Soviet Union, which is now the home of Russia. Each country had to pay 2% of gross domestic product to build and maintain a security force. Almost none of the countries paid their share and the military force was weak and underfunded. The United States paid almost the entire bill for the organization. Now, thanks to Trump’s efforts, 10 countries are paying their full share and the rest are catching up. By 2024, an additional $ 400 billion will fund NATO forces against Russia.

lTrump rebuilt our army. The Obama administration has left the military in dire straits. I have heard and read that only about a third of our military equipment is combat ready and many servicemen have complained that they don’t even have ammunition. The army is now in the best fighting conditions and ready to protect our country from Russia.

l When Russia attacked Ukraine and took control of the Crimean Peninsula, President Barack Obama gave Ukraine food and blankets. When Trump took office, he gave Ukrainian anti-tank rockets and other offensive weapons that stopped Russian forces in their tracks.

l Russia’s economy is almost totally dependent on oil and natural gas exports. Trump made our country energy independent and turned us into an exporter of oil and liquefied natural gas. This has created tens of thousands of high paying jobs in the United States. It has also caused the price of oil to drop dramatically, which has significantly helped our economy with low prices for oil, gas and natural gas. But it has significantly depressed the Russian economy.

l The Trump administration shut down the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline that was to connect Russia under the Baltic Sea directly to Germany. The line would have supplied the countries of the European Union with almost unlimited natural gas. Trump and a bipartisan group of lawmakers have determined this line to be a critical threat to NATO security. Completing this line would be a boon for Russia and would make these countries dependent on Russia. Russia could simply cut off the gas and the countries would be powerless. Russia had already done this to Ukraine. Since the United States is now energy independent, the plan was to send natural gas to affected countries.

The response of the Trump administrations to all of the aforementioned situations has severely hampered Russia’s economy and expansionary policies. If Trump was Putin’s pal, he wouldn’t have done any of these things. His actions prove his innocence.

There have been four separate investigations into the collusion with Russia that have failed to convict him of anything. But half of the American public still believe he is guilty.

The accusation of collusion with Russia was a complete hoax. Members of Congress Adam Schiff, D-Calif., And Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y., have repeatedly claimed they have top secret information proving Trump’s guilt. The mainstream media echoed everything they and other members of Congress said. They were all lying and they were still lying. The accusations of Russians who put bounties on American soldiers are finally exposed as a hoax.

CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester was secretly filmed by Project Veritas, a group of right-wing activists, explaining how their station was broadcasting false propaganda and how they positively filmed Biden to get him elected.

The liberal Washington Post gave Biden, and indeed the entire Democratic Party, four Pinocchios for the lies they told about Georgia’s new election law. The principle of moving the major league all-star game to Atlanta was to protect the rights of minorities. The move cost minority-owned businesses tens of millions of dollars. The games were moved to Colorado, a state with more restrictive election laws than Georgia’s new laws and a much smaller minority population.

I’m sick of the lies and deception coming from our news media and our political leaders. Unscrupulous political forces have used the bogus question of Russia to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency.

And the big lie has worked so well to divide us that it turns our country towards mob domination. The people on the other side are no longer well-meaning Americans with different political views. Instead, they are seen as evil forces that must be destroyed.

Biden has done more to help Russia in just a few months as president than Trump has in his entire tenure. Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline and halted all oil drilling on federal lands. The prices of crude oil and gasoline are skyrocketing. And it authorizes the continuation of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea. These two things will bring enormous income to Communist Russia and many countries in the Middle East that are not our friends. Where is the media outrage?

Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter at Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos