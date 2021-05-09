PM Modi examines Covid-19 situation in Uttarakhand and speaks to CM Rawat





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday to discuss the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the state. Prime Minister Modi also provided all aid to the state as it battles a deadly spike in post-Kumbh Mela cases that drew 9.1 million people during the months of March and April. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested an update on the cases of Covid in Uttarakhand. I have informed him of the current situation,” Rawat said in a tweet. Uttarakhand has taken dark steps by registering more than 7,000 cases in the past seven days. A total of 8,390 people tested positive for the infection on Saturday in the state, while 118 others succumbed to it. The state government postponed the pilgrimage to four of the holiest Hindu shrines (Char Dham Yatra) last month, which was due to begin on May 14. The Kumbh Mela had raised the eyebrows of many experts who criticized the government for staging such a significant event at a time when Covid-19 is raging across the country. Experts have said religious gatherings like these were among the reasons for the worst rise in Covid-19 infections in the country. The second wave of the pandemic claimed more than 200,000 lives nationwide and deprived hospitals of medical oxygen and beds. The negligence issue is expected to be heard in the Supreme Court on Monday after a public interest dispute was filed by Noida-based Record Lawyer (AOR) Sanjai Kumar Pathak, seeking instructions for strict enforcement of the Covid-19 pandemic. directives and for action against all those who allegedly violated protocols in the Assembly elections in several states and in the Kumbh Mela. A bench of three Supreme Court judges, led by Judge Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, and also including Judges Nageshwar Rao and Ravindra Bhat, will hear the motion filed by attorney Pathak who filed the plea on April 16. India is caught in the strongest Covid-19 surge since the start of the Covid pandemic, but footage of lakhs of worshipers thronged Haridwar, Uttarakhand, for Kumbh Mela and at election rallies in the states, ignoring most basic of Covid. -19 protocols, Pathak said in his petition. Even though the disease is currently spreading at breakneck speed across the country, Indian Railways had organized 25 special trains to facilitate the congregation and to connect Haridwar Kumbh Mela to various places for pilgrims, according to some media reports, read the following.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos