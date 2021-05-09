Why would India “secretly applaud” the reconciliation efforts between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia?





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia could have direct implications for India.

Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of dialogue between India and resolving all of its issues, including Kashmir.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement on Saturday evening which read: “The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, in particular the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, to ensure peace and stability in the region. “, According to the joint statement.

Pakistan had previously drawn the ire of Saudi Arabia when it grew impatient at the Kingdom’s reluctance to take a firm stand on Kashmir through the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last year criticized inaction and threatened to create an alternative grouping of Islamic nations.

If you cannot convene it, then I will be obliged to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to convene a meeting of the Islamic countries which are ready to stand with us on the Kashmir issue and support the oppressed Kashmiris, Qureshi said during of an interview with ARY. News from August 5, 2020, one year after India removed Article 370 from its Constitution stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

The statement came after Turkey publicly supported the Pakistani position following India’s decision on Kashmir and the latter agreed to attend the Kuala Lumpur summit which challenged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. (OIC) dominated by Saudi Arabia.

But Pakistan subsequently jumped to the top due to pressure from Riyadh.

In response to Qureshis impatient comments, Riyadh withdrew some of the financial assistance it had provided to Pakistan. Islamabad has been asked to repay the $ 2 billion in loans granted previously. The kingdom had also cut off Pakistan’s oil supply for $ 3.2 billion due to a deferred payment and did not renew the deal.

HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Jeddah this evening. #PMIKinKSA #____ pic.twitter.com/VnJZ0bHp2M

– Embassy of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia (@PakinSaudiArab) May 7, 2021

Reconciliation efforts

General Bajwa was sent to Riyadh to resolve disputes between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in August, but he was unable to meet with Mohammed bin Salman.

It was believed that direct military engagement with the Saudi leadership would help calm the situation and so General Qamar Bajwa instead of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was sent to Riyadh this time.

Saudi Arabia needs Pakistan to help control Iranian influence after the US pulls out of Afghanistan. Iran trumps the Taliban rose at the expense of Saudi Arabia and it could use it as a projection of power to challenge Saudi rule over the Islamic world.

Pakistan also needs the continuation of Saudi oil and money to keep control of its fragile economy. China’s Belt and Road Initiative projects have created a one-sided dependency that Pakistan must balance.

The new Diplomatist magazine pointed out that the biggest obstacle to this relationship is Pakistanis’ unreasonable belief that Saudi Arabia should put ideology ahead of its strategic interests.

Could this affect India?

Saudi Arabia’s strategic interests lie in improving relations between Pakistan and India rather than widening the divide. This is also reflected in the recent efforts of the Saudi ally of the UAE, as reported by the EurAsian Times, to act as a mediator between Pakistan and India.

India, as a booming economy, is a very big market for the Gulf countries. India imports about 18% of its crude oil needs and 30% of its LPG needs from Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Western demand will slow down as the United States increases domestic production by fracking.

Currently, Pakistan is the strongest voice bringing the Kashmir issue to the international level. Good relations with India would probably mean that she would have to tone down the rhetoric a bit. As the hardline Pakistani stance wanes, its propensity to question Saudi leadership in international forums.

It is good for India for Pakistan to go to Saudi Arabia rather than China for its financial problems. India’s worst nightmare will be his two biggest rivals and neighbors teaming up against him.

Aswathy.K

PERSONAL VIEWS







