Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns Israel’s violence in Jerusalem

On Saturday, the Turkish president strongly condemned the recent Israeli violence against worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

“We strongly condemn Israel’s heinous attacks on our first Al-Aqsa qibla mosque, which unfortunately are carried out every Ramadan,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a tweet.

The president also expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian people, saying: “As Turkey, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters under all circumstances.”

Erdogan also shared the same post in Turkish, Arabic and Hebrew via social media.

On Friday evening, Israeli forces fired stun grenades, tear gas and rubber-coated bullets to disperse Muslim worshipers from the mosque, the world’s third holiest site for Muslims.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 205 people were injured by Israeli forces in the Old City and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods.

Tensions run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area throughout the week as Israeli settlers invaded after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Since 1956, a total of 37 Palestinian families have lived in 27 houses in the neighborhood. However, illegal Jewish settlers attempted to evict them based on a law approved by the Israeli parliament in 1970.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

He annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is considered occupied territory under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements illegal.