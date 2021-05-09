



How rich are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and these other big names?

Gabrielle Olya 58 minutes ago

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

Jeff Bezos

Amazon started out as a small start-up short of the Jeff Bezos Seattle garage in 1994 and has grown into an e-commerce giant worth over $ 1.5 trillion. Bezos remains the CEO of the company and owns a 10.6% stake, Forbes reported.

You may know that Bezos is the richest man in the world, but do you know how much he is actually worth? See what Bezos is worth.

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft then called Micro-Soft with his childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975. He left his daily job at the software company that made him wealthy in 2008 to focus on charitable activities through through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Over the years he has sold or given up much of his stake in Microsoft and with his recent divorce announcement it seems likely that his net worth will decline, but hell will still be very rich.

Find out how rich Gates is.

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

Joe biden

President Joe Biden began his political career as a member of his local county council and became one of the youngest elected to the United States Senate. He became President Barack Obama’s 47th Vice President and was elected in November to become the 46th President of the United States. But despite his long political career, Biden made most of his money outside of politics.

See the net worth of President Bidens.

Find out: what a Biden presidency means for your wallet

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

Oprah winfrey

Oprah Winfrey turned her earnings and the success of her longtime talk show into a true media empire. She has her own cable channel, a stake in Weight Watchers, and a multi-year deal with Apple to create content for her streaming channel. In 2020, Forbes named her the ninth richest self-taught woman in America.

But how rich is she? Find out how much Winfrey is worth.

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

Donald trump

Former President Donald Trump is the first billionaire president in U.S. history, Forbes reported. Most of his fortune comes from his real estate in New York City, but he also makes money through licensing deals, golf courses, and a winery.

See how much Trump is worth.

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

Elon musk

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk, is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including roles of inventor, manager and futurist that have paid off well for him.

SpaceX was valued at $ 74 billion after its last funding round in February 2021, according to Forbes.

Read on to find out how much it is worth.

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

Mark Zuckerberg

As CEO and co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg became the third richest American and the seventh richest person in the world, according to Forbes. Zuckerberg launched his social media platform in 2004 for his fellow Harvard students, but it has since become a go-to communication tool for people around the world.

Zuckerberg and his wife currently own around 15% of Facebook shares. Can you guess how rich this stake in the company made him? Find out how rich Zuckerberg is.

More from GOBankingRates

Microsoft and its partners may be compensated if you purchase something through the links recommended in this article.

8/8 SLIDES

Send MSN Feedback

Please give an overall rating of the site:

Opens in new window Opens external site Opens external site in new window

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos