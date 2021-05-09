The promise of beef self-sufficiency 2 Jokowi’s period is collected





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The price of meat cow always high before Eid. In some regions, the price of this source of animal protein has even reached Rp 140,000 per kilogram. “As usual, the government’s immediate solution is to import beef. For this year, imports in the form of beef and buffalo meat are imported from Brazil and India,” said Teguh Boediyana, chairman. of the Agricultural Use Committee (KPP) in its statement. , Sunday (9/9). 5/2021). He said the government, through the Ministry of Commerce, even issued an import permit for beef and buffalo up to 100,000 tons or 100 million kilograms, or nearly 10 trillion rupees. . The average import of Indonesian beef each year is equivalent to 1.5 million head of cattle. On the other hand, since 20 years ago the state budget has spent tens of trillions of rupees on programs self-sufficiency in meat cow. Read also: Recalling Jokowi’s promise to refuse rice imports during the presidential election “But the results are just failures and failures. In fact, the self-sufficiency budget for beef comes from the state budget, which comes from taxes levied on the sweat of the people,” Teguh explained. “There is no responsibility for the failure of officials in charge at all levels. As if there was no shame. Likewise, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and other law enforcement officials such as the police and the attorney general are not. interested in investigating, even if it is a real state of loss, ”he said. Classic problem According to Teguh, the failure of the beef self-sufficiency program, which is repeated every year and results in losses and waste of state finances of up to tens of trillions of rupees, is due to the failure of the government , in that case. the Ministry of Agriculture, in the design of a self-sufficiency program in livestock. Teguh who is also the former president of the Farmers Association Cow and Kerbau Indonesia (PPSKI) said the Agriculture Ministry was unable to formulate a policy strategy to achieve beef self-sufficiency that is appropriate, measurable and sustainable. Read also: Jokowi’s promise to bring RI self-sufficiency in soybeans in 3 years and its achievement He said that even the failure of the beef self-sufficiency program could have been detected early on in the program, but it was continually being forced to function. “The failure of the beef self-sufficiency program from the design level of the program shows the low competence of employees, officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and reluctance to listen to independent stakeholder feedback and think only to the nation’s future, “Teguh explained.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos