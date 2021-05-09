Attacks on Palestinians violate ‘all standards of humanity’: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan. AFP / File Prime Minister Imran Khan condemns attacks on Palestinians, says they violate “all human standards and international law”. Calls on the international community to take immediate action to protest against the Palestinians. FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan “is determined” to support the Palestinian cause. At least 100 Palestinians were injured on Saturday evening, including 220, mostly Palestinians, on Friday evening at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday strongly condemned attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in violation of “all human standards and international law”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan reiterates its support for the Palestinians.

He called on the international community to take immediate action to protect Palestinians and their legitimate rights.

Previously, President Arif Alvi regretted that “Israeli apartheid against the Palestinians continues”.

He further regretted that the atrocious attack on peaceful praying Muslims was called “clashes”.

“My brothers are not losing hope. The time is near when international politics will be based on morality and not on special interests,” he wrote, in a message of support to the Palestinians.

Pakistan ‘strongly supports’ Palestinians

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also condemned “in the strongest terms” attacks on innocent worshipers during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Such brutality is contrary to the very spirit of humanity and of human rights law,” he wrote.

The foreign minister said Pakistan “is determined” to support the Palestinian cause.

Weekend attacks

Tensions rose on Sunday in annexed East Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinians were injured during a weekend of clashes between protesters and Israeli security forces, prompting global concern that the troubles could spread further.

The violence around Jerusalem’s revered Al-Aqsa Mosque and Old City, mostly at night, is the worst since 2017, fueled by a multi-year attempt by Jewish settlers to take over Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem.

The unrest swept over parts of the occupied West Bank and a rocket was fired early Sunday from the Gaza Strip into Israel, with the IDF claiming to respond with an airstrike that hit a Hamas military post.

Tunisia’s foreign ministry said it had called for a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday to discuss escalating violence amid growing international calls for an end to the unrest.

Around 100 Palestinians were injured in the clashes on Saturday night, many of whom were hit by rubber bullets and stun grenades, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Israeli police said its 17 officers were injured.

The night before, more than 220 people, again mostly Palestinians, were injured after Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa after claiming Palestinians threw stones and fireworks at officers.

Learn more about the weekend clashes here.

