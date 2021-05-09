Boris Johnson writes to Mark Drakeford after his election victory

Connect with us

Boris Johnson wrote to Mark Drakeford congratulating him on the outcome of the Senedd election and invited him to a “summit meeting” to discuss the future of the UK.

Mark Drakeford’s Welsh Labor won 30 of the 60 seats available in the Welsh Parliament after Thursday’s elections.

This result surpassed even the party’s expectations and gives them one more member state than after the 2016 elections.

The 2021 election is as good as Labor – the party also won 30 seats in 2003 and 2011, but never won more.

On Saturday, once the final results were confirmed, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to Mr Drakeford and said UK citizens are best served when we work together.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
(Image: Getty Images)

Mr Johnson has also written a personal letter to Nicola Sturgeon, who is also celebrating after his SNP party won a fourth consecutive victory in this week’s Scottish Parliament election.

The SNP won 64 seats – one more than five years ago in the last election and Ms Sturgeon said there could be “no democratic justification” for blocking an independence vote.

Mr Drakeford said Wales’ independence was not something that came out the door during the campaign, but expressed fears about the UK government’s future decentralization plans.

The letter reads: Congratulations on your impending re-election as Premier of Wales. I look forward to working with you in the years to come in a spirit of collaboration and mutual respect to serve the people of Wales. We both share a belief in the enormous potential of our UK – both to be a force for good in the world and to be an engine of security and prosperity for its citizens here at home.



“The citizens of the UK, and in particular the people of Wales, are best served when we work together. The deployment of our vaccines is a clear demonstration of this. The UK government has bought vaccines on a large scale for citizens across the UK. The dedicated and hardworking NHS team in Wales have excelled in setting up punches from Cardiff to Caernarfon. This is Team UK in action, and I urge the UK government to work with the Welsh government in this spirit of cooperation.



“As we continue our work to overcome the acute phase of the pandemic, we must now begin the first stages of our recovery. We know it will be a difficult journey. The UK’s broad shoulders have supported jobs and businesses throughout and across the country, but we know that economic recovery will be a serious shared responsibility.

“From wasted hours of learning in schools to delays in the NHS and the courts, the pandemic has also posed challenges to our public services that will take time to resolve. In doing so, we must demonstrate the same spirit of unity and cooperation that has marked our fight against the pandemic.

Mr Johnson also praised Mr Drakeford on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales and invited him to a meeting with other leaders to discuss the ongoing resumption of the pandemic.

He added: You have rightly made COVID recovery a priority. To this end, I would like to invite you to join me, colleagues from the UK government and others, in a summit meeting to discuss our common challenges and how we can work together in the months and the years to come to overcome them.

“I will write in similar terms to the Prime Minister and the First and Deputy Prime Ministers of Northern Ireland. We will all have our own views and ideas – and we will not always agree – but I am convinced that by learning from each other we can rebuild better, for the benefit of the people we serve.



