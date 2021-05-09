Biden rose to the challenge of his office and his story, proving Trump’s impact was impermanent after all





For those on Twitter or otherwise plugged into the 24-hour rotating cycle of politics, the past 100 days have been marked by an unusual phenomenon: the casual buzz of political discourse in the absence of Donald J. Trump.

On the streets and in the news, Trump’s legacy continues through denial of COVID, hysteria over the “BIG LIE” of voter fraud, and the Republican Party’s constant purge of common sense and dissenting opinions.

But the chief troller himself has been notably absent from the airwaves, which only gave a glimpse of social media. He hardly engages in interviews, or even appears in public for that matter.

Of course, part of Trump’s calm is due to his exile from the platforms he once held dear, but it’s also a sign that his grip on American life is fading – which most Americans have shifted to. away his view of the world.

Surprisingly, it may turn out that after all the madness of the past four years, Trump’s damage and impact may turn out to have been all sane and furious. Let the impact be as fleeting as man is belligerent. With a legacy as enduring as a popsicle under the summer sun, save for the miserable cultural division it created.

Over the past four years, many people – including myself – have despaired of the damage Trump inflicted on the stature and legacy of the US presidency. He’s shied away from standards, abandoned his allies, and at times turned the pageantry of the office into a pantomime or worse, an infomercial.

“How, I wondered, will his successor ever attain a measure of greatness with such a reduced function in stature both in the nation and in the world?”

For this reason, many expected any president who followed such a disruptor as President Trump would be a transitional president. The one that would give the country time to catch its breath and shake off the chaos of the previous four years.

After the Watergate scandal, for example, left the presidency in tatters, it took the presidencies of Ford and Carter before Americans were ready for another transformative president – Ronald Reagan

Today, just over 100 days since Trump stepped down, President Biden has decided to avoid the same fate. Far from proving that Trump’s erosion of the office is irreparable, Biden has shown himself capable of being much more than just an interim president.

In fact, he chose the opposite playbook. Biden surprised many by enthusiastically and unabashedly assuming the role of his party. He paid homage to its history by expanding America’s social safety net in a way not seen since the mid-twentieth century. With a sure-footed demeanor that belies his status as rookie president, Biden is moving, by leaps and bounds, to transform the role of the state in American life. If he succeeds, his legacy will only be paralleled by Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Moreover, Biden’s pledge is much more than an injection of spending or increased support for the middle and working classes. It is about reshaping the social contract that Americans have with each other and with their government. And in doing so, restore the stature – and power – of the presidency itself.

Loading…

Loading … Loading … Loading … Loading … Loading …

In his address to both houses of Congress last month, Biden referred to his plans as a “once-in-a-generation investment in our families and children,” acknowledging his company’s position alongside FDR’s New Deal and of the Great Society of LBJ. Whatever nickname given to the legacy of his own administration – even if there is none at all – no one can call him an interim presidency.

If he fails to pass the foundational legislation of his vision, Biden will nonetheless have proven that the president can attempt truly transformational change. That the post he occupies can still be up to the challenge of his history. In doing so, Biden will help clean up the rubble of his predecessor, further drowning out the sound and fury of a past presidency that hardly stood beyond his own dark worldview.

Jaime Watt is the Executive Chairman of Navigator Ltd. and a conservative strategist. He is a freelance columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @jaimewatt





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos