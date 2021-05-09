UAPB graduates hear about pandemic, Trump





MSNBC sociologist, columnist and political analyst Michael Eric Dyson spent much of his 24-minute speech to University of Arkansas graduates at Pine Bluff on Saturday morning teaching how to survive a pandemic – not just the current health crisis – and to take shots at former President Donald Trump, whom he accused of using racist rhetoric during his tenure.

At least 581,000 coronavirus-related deaths had been reported in the United States on Saturday.

“Here, you graduate from a classroom that has seen the rise of several pandemics,” Dyson told the more than 300 graduates who were graduating at Simmons Bank Stadium. “In the 1990s, they called them syndemias, the synthesis of two pandemics. On the one hand, we have seen the global virus that has besieged bodies across the globe, even here today in America, where over 600,000 people have died from an invisible virus that has attacked our bodies. “

Black Americans and other people of color, Dyson said, are vulnerable to death from the disease due to pre-existing conditions. This is where the racial inequality pandemic resides, suggested the Vanderbilt University professor and best-selling author.

“People ask, ‘Why don’t black people take better care of themselves? “, He said. “Well if we had equal access to health care, routine doctor visits, that would be great and awesome. … They don’t even give us pain remedies, as if we were always considered shade-capable animals. absorb the trauma and terror for the pain and pain we see, and the underlying conditions of white supremacy, social injustice, economic inequality. “

Dyson added that Americans have gone through four years of what he called “the most ignorant and undemocratic presidency” with Trump, referring to Republicans’ attacks on democracy rather than the opposing party.

Among his motivating talking points, Dyson encouraged graduates to prioritize, take what they do seriously but not too seriously, and prepare before the storm of life hits.

“Learn to play,” said Dyson, a trained pastor, in a preaching tone. “Learn to have a frivolity and frolic feeling in the midst of your hardships, in the midst of pain and pain, trauma, trial and tragedy.”

With that, Dyson got into his next motivational point – and the most graphic criticism of the day against Trump and the Republican Party.

“Be prepared for the next pandemic. It means they are coming back,” he said. “You are all here in 2021, and they have preparations to prevent you from voting across the country. Let’s not act like it’s bipartisan – mostly right-wing Republicans. I know we’re in Republican territory. I know I’m talking to many Republicans. Shame on you, then. Shame on you. I’m not ashamed. You should be ashamed. You should be ashamed that white supremacist logic infests the mouth and mind of ‘a bigoted person who used to get up every day to excrete the excrements of his moral depravity in a nation he turned into his psychic chest of drawers. “

Downward trends in covid-19 in Arkansas have allowed UAPB officials to hold a traditional ceremony for the spring semester, but with graduates, faculty and visitors socially distanced and wearing masks. As a covid-19 protocol, the graduates walked out of the stadium with family members waiting behind the visitors’ stands after Pine Bluff pastor Matt Mosler gave the blessing.

Jerri Jenise James of Pine Bluff earned his Masters in Computer Technology almost a quarter of a century after graduating with his BA.

“It means a lot, a lot of hard work and dedication,” James said. “I’m 45. I went back and graduated here in 1997 as a chemist, so it was a big challenge. It’s very rewarding.”

James studied computer science because it was inspired by researching the technology used to fight lupus within the phototonics team on campus. James was diagnosed with lupus.

“We have developed a sensor to detect photosensitivity in lupus,” she says. “Actually, we’re also working in the physics lab. We’re going to be creating an app together, so that’s what inspired us to do it. It’s Lupus Awareness Month, so wear your purple.”

Former Pine Bluff School Board member Henry Dabner received his bachelor’s degree in general studies from UAPB, 32 years after starting college at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

“I went there for a semester after I was injured playing soccer, then I came back here and just decided to finish,” Dabner said, adding that he had raised a family and sent his children to university before returning to school. He owns a trucking business in Pine Bluff.

“Sitting on the school board, instead of preaching education, I decided to come back and be an example for other young children and even older people who want to go back to school”, a- he declared.

A UAPB graduate examines the booths in early spring on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Simmons Bank Field. (Pine Bluff / IC Murrell commercial)

UAPB graduates sit on the Simmons Bank Field playground on Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Pine Bluff Commercial / IC Murrell)

A student carries a mortar board designed with writing from the King James version of Ecclesiastes 7: 8 during UAPB’s early spring on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Simmons Bank Field. (Pine Bluff / IC Murrell commercial)

Trudy Redus of Pine Bluff, in the foreground, stands as School of Education graduates are recognized during the UAPB Spring start on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Simmons Bank Field. (Pine Bluff / IC Murrell commercial)

A UAPB agricultural student poses with UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander for a photo at her graduation reception on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Simmons Bank Field. (Pine Bluff / IC Murrell commercial)

Jeremiah Salinger, left, bumps elbows with a UAPB faculty member as he receives his PhD in Philosophy on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Simmons Bank Field. (Pine Bluff / IC Murrell commercial)

A newly commissioned U.S. Army officer, foreground, kisses a Reserve Officer Training Corps faculty member after a ceremonial salute during the UAPB Spring Start, Saturday, May 8, 2021, at The Simmons Bank Stadium. (Pine Bluff / IC Murrell commercial)

Simmons Bank Field is pictured during the UAPB Spring Start on Saturday, May 8, 2021 (Pine Bluff Commercial / IC Murrell)

UAPB Chancellor Laurence B.

The Simmons Bank Field video board displays a live photo of bestselling author and political commentator Michael Eric Dyson delivering the keynote address at the UAPB Spring Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, May 8, 2021 (Credit: Pine Bluff Commercial / IC Murrell)

UAPB graduates give bestselling author and political commentator Michael Eric Dyson a standing ovation after his keynote speech at the start of the sprint on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Simmons Bank Field. (Pine Bluff / IC Murrell commercial)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos