SNP Deputy Chief Keith Brown calls for Indyref2 ‘as soon as possible’





The deputy head of the SNP said a second independence referendum should take place as soon as possible.

Keith Brown said the country should vote again on whether to leave the Union as soon as it is safe to do so in light of the Covid pandemic.

Mr Brown also suggested that a referendum could take place even if Boris Johnson tried to block it, and the UK Supreme Court struck down Holyrood’s unilateral legislation for Indyref2. Nicola Sturgeon said this morning that legislation could be introduced in Holyrood as early as next spring, given the improving Covid and the economic situation. The Prime Minister has said she wants Indyref2 by the end of 2023, if Covid allows it, with independence in 2026. After the SNP won a landslide victory in the Holyrood election, having only one majority seat, she said there was no democratic reason for the UK government to refuse to grant Holyrood power which he needed to organize a legal referendum. She also reiterated her warning that if the request for a so-called Section 30 order were rejected, Holyrood would pass his own referendum bill and dare to challenge it in the UK Supreme Court, where he could be canceled. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said today the UK government would not find itself in a legal dispute with the Scottish government over the issue, a potential public relations disaster for the Union. However, it was not clear what the UK government would do if requested for a Section 30 ordinance, and Mr Gove also noted that most voters supported Unionist parties in the election. Speaking this morning on Sky’s Sophie Ridge program, Mr Brown said the pandemic was the only warning in the SNP’s plan for Indyref2. He said, “It is our intention to have this referendum. “I said it as soon as possible. We are making fantastic progress with the pandemic and the fight against the coronavirus, as you can see in the numbers now. “But that threat is still there. Of course, there is also the threat of new variants of the virus. “So nobody can put time limits on that. No politician is doing this yet and it is unreasonable, I think, to ask them to do so. “But at the earliest possible opportunity, when it is safe to do so, we will move on to the referendum, the one Scotland just voted for en masse.” Asked what the Scottish government would do if Boris Johnson refused to grant Holyrood the power to detain Indyref2, Mr Brown said the PM had a history of U-turns and believed he would drop his opposition . He said: “Boris John will change, take into account the political circumstances in Scotland, and we will have the referendum. The referendum will take place. It will happen. “I think the Conservatives understand that is the case. The only problem is when the time is right and the time will be right when it is safe to hold this referendum. Pressed on whether the Scottish government would hold a referendum even if Mr Johnson refused to grant one, and the UK Supreme Court struck down a Holyrood bill for one, Mr Brown said: ‘You ask me to skip the wheat, I don’t. believe, and I don’t believe Boris Johnson will veto that. “I don’t think that’s going to happen.” “But in the event that there is a denial of Scottish democracy, even if Boris Johnson tries to make a Trump and tries to use the legal process to subvert Scottish democracy, I think the referendum will still take place.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos