Coronavirus | Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to waive taxes, duties on medical equipment and drugs





Ms Banerjee also urged Modi to strengthen health infrastructure and increase supplies of equipment, medicine and oxygen for the treatment of coronavirus patients.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to consider exempting organizations, agencies and individuals providing equipment and medicines related to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic from rights of customs and other central taxes. Also Read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM For Increased Oxygen Allocation A large number of organizations, individuals and voluntary organizations have come forward to donate oxygen concentrators, cylinders, cryogenic storage tanks, road tankers and tank containers and related drugs. COVID. Donations from these organizations will significantly complement the state government’s efforts to bridge the huge gap between demand and supply, the chief minister wrote in a letter to the prime minister. She added in the communication that many donors and agencies have contacted the state government to consider exemptions of these items from Customs Duties / SGST / CGST / IGST (State Goods and Services Tax, Central Tax on goods and services, integrated tax on goods and services). Since the tariff structure is under central government overview, I would request that these items can be exempt from GST / customs duties and other such duties and taxes to help remove supply constraints drugs and equipment mentioned above and contribute to the effective management of COVID. pandemic, the letter added. Also read: Center evading accountability on vaccines: Mamata Banerjee Ms. Banerjee also pointed out that everyone, including the state government, is doing their best to face new challenges and making every effort to channel resources from different sources, including ensuring the availability of vital drugs and oxygen for Covid treatment in case of sudden. peak of COVID-19 cases in general and also in West Bengal. Over the past few days, the Chief Minister has written letters to the Prime Minister to ensure that the medical oxygen needed by the state is not diverted to other parts of the country.

