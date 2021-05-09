GOP leadership reportedly hid Trump’s low numbers in recent retirements





Data from internal GOP polls revealing weak Trump numbers in key battlefield districts has been withheld by the Congressional Republican National Committee (NRCC) during recent retreats for Republican lawmakers, sources told the Post. NRCC staff reportedly withheld the bad news, even when a congressman asked questions directly about Trumps during a retreat last month.

The Post got the full results from party data, which found Trump’s negative ratings were 15 points higher than his favorable ratings in central districts. In addition, nearly twice as many voters had a very unfavorable opinion of him than those who had a strongly favorable opinion in these areas, the newspaper reported.

The NRCC’s internal poll found that President Joe Biden was dangerously (for the GOP) popular in major battlefield districts, with 54% favorability, compared to 41% for Trumps. Vice President Kamala Harris was also more popular than Trump.

Trump’s weak numbers were also reportedly heavily downplayed during a March retreat for GOP-ranked members of congressional committees. Both situations revealed that the GOP leadership was eager to withhold information to avoid the truth about Trump and the potential damage he could cause in future elections. The debate over Trump’s potentially negative impact on districts swing is likely to intensify as vulnerable Republicans prepare for re-election.

The poll numbers were part of a long story in the Post about Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) And her battle with colleagues over Trump, and she repeatedly criticized the former president for his lie that the presidential election was rigged, and for his incitement to the Capitol uprising. While Trump’s weak numbers could theoretically bolster his fight, Cheneys’ dissent could lead to his removal from the House leadership in an upcoming vote.

Despite the internal numbers and Trump’s loss in the presidential election, the Republican Party seems to be siding with it more strongly than ever, and GOP leaders seem unsure where to turn.

Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) said on Fox News Thursday that the Republican Party could not develop without Trump. There is no building where the party can be successful without him, Graham said.

But Cheney warned in an op-ed earlier this week, the Republican Party is at a crossroads. Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and loyalty to the Constitution.

