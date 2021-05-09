Saudi Arabia, Pakistan pledge to expand cooperation





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visits the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. Image Credit: Photo courtesy of Saudi SPA News Agency

Cairo: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have agreed to step up contacts between the government and private sector officials in the two allied countries to elevate their relations to broader perspectives, according to a joint statement marking an official visit to the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the kingdom.

Khan arrived in the kingdom on Friday on an official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who visited Pakistan in 2019.

The crown prince and the Pakistani prime minister this week held talks on ways to strengthen relations between the two countries and a range of regional and international issues. During the talks, they underlined the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, according to the joint statement.

Welfare state

The crown prince highlighted the kingdoms ‘support for the Khans’ vision of turning Pakistan into a welfare state, he added.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen economic ties between the two countries by exploring areas for investment in the perspective of Saudi Vision 2030, an ambitious development agenda, and Pakistan’s development priorities.

This is in addition to the intensification of cooperation in the fields of energy, science, technology, agriculture and culture, the statement said.

The two sides, the statement said, said they were satisfied with their strong military and security ties and agreed to further cooperation to achieve the two countries’ common goals.

In the constructive spirit of their official talks, both sides reaffirmed their full support for all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in particular, their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with borders of before 1967 and East Jerusalem as the capital. , in line with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant UN resolutions, the statement said.

In addition, they supported efforts to find a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen, condemning an upsurge in attacks by Yemeni Al Houthi militia on Saudi territory.

Ensure peace

The Crown Prince, meanwhile, welcomed a recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India at the Line of Control on the basis of a 2003 agreement between the two neighbors. The two sides stressed the importance of the dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in order to ensure peace and stability in the region. , according to the press release, according to the Saudi press agency SPA.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan enjoy a close and ancestral relationship which has recently developed at the level of strategic partnership. Khan visited Saudi Arabia in 2018 and 2019.

About 2 million Pakistanis live in Saudi Arabia, becoming one of the kingdom’s largest foreign communities, according to a Saudi estimate.

