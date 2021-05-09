PM Modi’s actions to quell ‘inexcusable’ criticism, government must recognize India’s Covid mistakes: Lancet | India is blooming





New Delhi / IBNS: The international medical journal The Lancet in a Saturday editorial sharply criticized the Narendra Modi government for “scenes of suffering in India” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In its editorial titled “The COVID-19 Emergency in India”, the newspaper wrote: “Despite warnings about the risks of mass-market events, the government has allowed religious festivals to take place, attracting millions of people. people from across the country, as well as huge political rallies – notable for their lack of COVID-19 mitigation measures. “ He slammed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for saying India was free from Covid even before the second wave hit the country. “Yet before the second wave of COVID-19 cases began to mount in early March, Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India was in the ‘endgame’ of the epidemic,” the editorial said. “The government’s impression was that India had beaten COVID-19 after several months of low cases, despite repeated warnings of the dangers of a second wave and the emergence of new strains,” he said. -he adds. The medical journal also criticized the role of the country’s leaders in suppressing criticism on social media rather than in controlling the pandemic. “At times Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has seemed more determined to suppress criticism on Twitter than to try to control the pandemic,” he said. “Modi’s actions in trying to stifle criticism and open discussion during the crisis are inexcusable,” Lancet noted. Calling India’s immunization policy “sloppy” and “crumbling” at the central level, the newspaper noted that the government abruptly changed course without discussing the policy change with the states and succeeded in immunizing less than 2% of the population. “First, the botched vaccination campaign needs to be streamlined and implemented with all the speed required. There are two immediate bottlenecks to overcome: increasing the supply of vaccines (some of which should come from abroad) and setting up a distribution campaign that can cover not only urban areas. but also rural and poorer citizens, who constitute over 65% of the population (over 800 million people) but face a desperate shortage of public health and primary care facilities ”, suggested the editorial. The editorial also suggested that the transmission of the infection can be controlled with a new federal lockdown. “Second, India must reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission as much as possible during vaccine deployment.” As cases continue to rise, the government must release accurate data in a timely manner and frankly explain to the public what is going on and what is needed to bend the epidemic curve, including the possibility of a new federal lockdown. . “ “The success of this effort will depend on the government acknowledging its mistakes, ensuring responsible leadership and transparency, and implementing a public health response that has science at heart,” he added. Meanwhile, India has registered 4,03738 new cases of Covid and 4,092 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The country witnessed more than 4 lakh of infections per day for the fifth time in a week and more than 4,000 deaths for the second day in a row.







