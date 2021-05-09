Manyone on the left blamed Keir Starmer, and the white working classes saw the abandonment by Labor leading the metropolitan elite, for the political survival of corrupt liar Boris Johnson. And it helps that Johnson showered our body-strewn streets with expensive vaccines, like a negligent drunk dad suddenly treating his starving children to a spaff-up dinner Saturday at McDonalds. But Starmer alone cannot be held responsible for not instilling a sense of Johnsons lie, for example, in the citizens of Hartlepool. They are, after all, people whose ancestors hung a monkey in case it was French. We can also try to learn to sing with wool.

In a civilized democracy, a shameless outcast like Boris Johnson should not prosper. The fact that he can is proof not only of Starmers’ shortcomings, but of a dereliction of duty by the media intimidated by nations, who have a moral responsibility to make it clear to the electorate why Johnson is not. suitable for a position; and by its shaky cultural institutions, which are expected to use public funds to discredit Johnson on a daily basis in mediums such as theater, sculpture, dance, tasteful nudity and morris. This is what they are used for.

Instead, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg is a fearless fantasy of Johnson watching the Prime Minister with the same loyal desire that legendary Welsh dog Gelert watched his lord Llywelyn, later to bring the dog down. in a hut. Last week Kuenssberg chatted 2000 words on the wall of the BBC’s state-funded journalistic toilet while avoiding calling the Prime Minister categorically dishonest and finding more than a dozen synonyms for lies. What larks! A greater love has no political publisher than to give credibility to its lord.

Johnson, according to Kuenssberg and his anonymous sources, chooses to remember some things or not to remember others. Johnsons attitude to truth and facts is not based on what is real and what is not, but is driven by what he desires rather than what he wants. believes. Johnson is a fibster, pseudophile, verb fluffer, and true felcher. The white thighs of Johnsons desires are too slippery to grasp the dance pole of truth. Johnsons lie-spaff wallpaper paste rarely splashes on decorators’ radios. And Johnson orders the truth according to his ambitions. In short, the BBC political editor blames the Flawless Universe itself for not conforming to Johnsons’ view of it. How inconvenient space and time are to bend relentlessly to the inflexible laws of physics!

Throughout this country, where Christ’s Foot once marched, Conservatives seek to limit the ability of broadcasters and cultural organizations to inform and entertain and hold proven liar Boris Johnson to account, by stuffing their administrative bodies. of partisans and suppressing pesky intellectuals and blacks. The government attempted to block Mary Beard as a trustee of the British Museum because of her pro-European views and because beards mean beatniks; the old one Daily mail editor-in-chief Paul Dacre set to regulate UK media as the new head of Ofcom, a move akin to giving Jimmy Savile the keys to a morgue; the government-appointed BBC chairman, banker Richard Sharp, donated 400,000 to the Tories. And yet even Sharp must know that a BBC so toothless that it allows clearly unwarranted Johnson to rule unchecked, instead of leading the people to No.10 with flaming torches, is not doing its work funded by the State and must offer his resignation.

As does Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. Aristotelian ethics hold that art must save society from itself. Johnsons’ rising ratings prove that Dowdens has failed to inspire and support creatives. The descendants of those ennobled by William the Conqueror still control the majority of wealth and power in Britain. Curators’ placement of submissive ghouls in positions of inappropriate influence could forever strangle our sources of information and our artistic funnels. Conscientious members of the council, such as the Royal Museums of Greenwichs Sir Charles Dunstone, have resigned in protest, exposing the white flanks of Britannias, a cultural war victory for the Tories. But someone, a visionary artist of course, saw it coming.

Like many post-war comic book writers, the Anglophile X Men Scribe Chris Claremont, who bought my bored mom coffee at the 1979 Birmingham Comics Convention, was an accidental seer in pixelated signs. In 1989, in Marvels Excalibur number 13, Claremont proposed a prophetic scenario. The beneficent mutants and philanthropic aristocrats of the Arthurian-inspired British super-team Excalibur have been partially replaced, at the insistence of conservative governments, by right-wing loyalist mortals. The Nightcrawler, a Bavarian circus monster, has been replaced by the News from the worlds The voice of reason 71-year-old Lord Woodrow Wyatt, who viewed Britain’s black population as largely lawless, addicted, violent and unemployable. Teenage telepath Shadowcat has been benched for 64-year-old televisions Record breakers Fascist Norris McWhirter, figurehead of the far-right Freedom Association opposed to sanctions against apartheid in South Africa. Meggan the Gypsy Bat has given way to Mary Whitehouse, the crimson-faced 79-year-old sex arbiter of the National Viewers And Listeners Association. The pre-teen comic book readership has been traumatized.

Although the Excalibur The team still included fan favorites Captain Britain, the orange Lockheed space dragon, and the alternate incarnation of Phoenix Land, the Wyatt / McWhirter / Whitehouse version quickly moved their headquarters to the enchanted Cornish Lighthouse by Lord Braddocks in cramped offices of opaque funding, right -leaning thinktank, Policy Study Center for Centralized Policy Studies, 55 Tufton Street, London. How could Chris Claremont, who offered coffee, have known that in just over four decades, his vision of the lofty British institutions infested with seasoned Tory wreckers would become terrifyingly true?