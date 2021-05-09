Boris Johnson to hold press conference on lockdown changes on Monday





Boris Johnson is expected to announce that the easing of the lockdown can go as planned in England on May 17, according to a key ally. Michael Gove said he “expected” the Prime Minister to make the announcement on Monday, with updates on the ads, travel and hugs expected at the 5 p.m. briefing. The Prime Minister reportedly intends to give a press conference at 5 p.m. from Downing Street confirming that England can enter Stage 3 of the roadmap, the Mirror report. This will allow people to meet indoors for the first time since the New Year, in groups of up to six people and two households. Pubs, restaurants and holiday accommodation will likely be able to reopen indoors under these conditions, with groups of up to 30 people allowed outdoors. Travel abroad will be allowed for the first time – but only to a small list of ‘green list’ countries, while others require quarantine on return. Mr Johnson will also give an update on hugging between family and friends – where reports claim he could say hugging will be allowed in ‘common sense’ situations for the first time since March 2020. Cabinet Minister Mr Gove told Sky News: Thanks to the success of the UK vaccination program, as well as the common sense of citizens across the UK, we can gradually ease the measures. So I expect the Prime Minister to signal tomorrow that we can enter the next stage of detente in England on May 17th. And to add the transport secretary said yesterday, this also means that some of the rules on international travel are also changing.







