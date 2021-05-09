Politics
“There is no God but Allah” in Hagia Sophia Notes Turkey
Turkey illuminated Hagia Sophia, the historic Byzantine church, now turned into a mosque, with a “There is no God but Allah” sign on Saturday.
For the first time in 87 years, Hagia Sophia was adorned with the traditional Ramadan mahya to mark one of the holiest nights in Islam Laylat al-Qadr.
The mahya is a chain of illuminators hung between the minarets and featuring the Kalimat al-Tawhid, or “La Ilahe Illallah” (there is no other God but Allah).
Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque is lit with lights to mark Laylat al-Qadr, first time in 87 years pic.twitter.com/EIJaBPGScX
– TRT World (@trtworld) May 8, 2021
The mahyas, with religious verses or advice for good deeds, are a centuries-old Ramadan tradition from the Ottoman era.
The Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Power, marks the night on which the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
Muslims regard the 27th night of Ramadan as the holiest night of the year and devotees are encouraged to spend the time in prayer and devotion to God until dawn. The Quran says that the night is better than 1000 months, which is equivalent to over 83 years.
The historic Hagia Sophia monument was converted back into a mosque last July and reopened for prayer after an 86-year hiatus.
Earlier this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called his controversial decision the crown of 2020.
International condemnation of Hagia Sophia
The Hagia Sophia, protected by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, is one of the holiest sites of Orthodox Christianity.
Built on the site of a fourth-century church, the Hagia Sophia was built in the sixth century and is one of the best examples of Byzantine architecture.
After the fall of Constantinople in 1453, the Hagia Sofia was converted into a mosque and many valuable mosaics were destroyed.
The rise of secularism in Turkey at the start of the 20th century, led by President Kemal Atatürk, resulted in the site being transformed from a mosque into a museum.
Turkey’s decision to switch locations once again was damning critical internationally. Many see the act as a nod to the Erdogans base of religious nationalists.
Joe Biden, who was the Democratic presidential candidate at the time, expressed deep regret over Turkey’s decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque.
Antony Blinken, then Biden’s foreign policy adviser, and now secretary of state, tweeted the statement: The Hagia Sophia is an architectural marvel and a treasured holy place for people of many faiths.
I deeply regret the decision of the Turkish government to convert it into a mosque and urge President Erdogan to reverse his decision.
The leadership of the all-powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee also released a statement strongly denouncing President Erdogans’ decision and claiming that his decision is a profound affront to Christians around the world who see Hagia Sophia as a shining light and a place. deeply revered saint.
The State Department has also expressed disappointment with Turkey’s decision.
Pope Francis said he was deeply saddened by Turkey’s decision to change the status of Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque.
Pope Francis had this to say about Turkey’s decision to turn Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia monument into a mosque pic.twitter.com/evmI3lOhNk
– DW News (@dwnews) July 12, 2020
In a very brief improvised remark, Francis, speaking from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, noted that the Catholic Church marked Sunday as International Sea Day. And the sea brings me a little far away with my thoughts: in Istanbul, said the pontiff. I think of Hagia Sophia and I am deeply saddened.
