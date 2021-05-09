Politics
Boris Johnson to give TOMORROW press conference at 5 p.m. on hugs, weddings and funerals
BORIS Johnson will finally allow Britons to kiss family and friends starting next week, after months of social distancing.
The Prime Minister is due to set the rules for hugs and attending weddings and funerals at a press conference at 5 p.m. tomorrow.
He is likely to tell the nation to use his “personal judgment” and “common sense” to hug friends and family after May 17, sources say.
Britons have been without hugs for over a year and will once again be allowed to kiss sensibly in the next stage of the lockdown.
For now, anyone who does not live together is advised to stand at least 1.5 meters from others to stop the spread of the virus.
But, as The Sun first revealed, people are expected to know they can finally kiss their close friends and family again – but the rules of social distancing should stay with others. .
Embrace
Britons will be told they can decide their own levels of risk “for their own situation” and make decisions on their own after months of ministerial advice on how to proceed.
The number 10 sources said The telegraph Mr Johnson will likely tell the public tomorrow that everyone should use their personal judgment and common sense to hug friends and family after May 17.
It is believed that the PM will also confirm the changes to restrictions on nursing home residents.
They are now allowed to go to a family member’s garden or park without having to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.
Weddings and funerals
The PM will announce that while the funeral can have up to 30 mourners, the restrictions for weddings will remain the same.
This means couples will still only be able to accommodate 30 people at a wedding and indoor reception until June 21, when the rules will be fully lifted.
Reception may take the form of a sit-down meal and in any Covid secure location authorized to open, but receptions will not be permitted in private gardens or outdoor public areas.
It is hoped that an unlimited number of guests will be allowed from June 21 with all restrictions removed, but the PM stressed that this will be reviewed sooner.
Meeting inside
From May 17, people will finally be able to reunite with their loved ones at home.
This means that groups of six or less – or two households – will be allowed to meet inside.
National overnight stays will also be approved from this date.
The latest rule easing in April gave the go-ahead for pubs and restaurants to open – but only for outside service.
But from next week, they will be able to reopen their doors and welcome customers inside.
Venues will be permitted to provide table service only, with the rule of six in place for diners and indoors drinkers.
And the rule of six for outdoor gatherings will be extended to the rule of 30 from May 17.
Meanwhile, leisure facilities such as cinemas, bingo halls and theaters will be given the green light to reopen.
And indoor sports like badminton will be allowed again, and some gym classes can resume.
