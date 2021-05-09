In fact: hugs will soon be allowed again, Gove reports





Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said the government wanted “close contact between friends” to be reestablished in England. While Mr Gove was quick to caution his comments that a broader review of social distancing measures was underway, he acknowledged that there will be some easing after May 17. Does this mean that people who are not in a relationship or in the same household can find themselves inside from next Monday? According to the roadmap, the answer is yes – well, maybe – and only if Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms that the next step can move forward. The plan says that in the third step of easing England’s lockdown, the ‘rule of six’ will apply inside. This means that six people from any number of households can socialize inside private property within the rules – with people asked to “follow advice on how to get together safely, for example. example by minimizing the size of gatherings and meeting outdoors when possible “. But the roadmap document also adds: “In the third step, the government will further ease the limits of social contact, allowing the public to make informed personal decisions. “It will remain important for people to consider the risks for themselves, taking into account that they and those they meet have been vaccinated or are at greater risk.” Tomorrow we will hear from Mr Johnson on what an ‘informed personal decision’ might mean in practice.







