Boris Johnson invites Nicola Sturgeon to Save the Union summit

Prime Minister invited SNP chief Nicola Sturgeon for crisis talks on the Union after the Prime Minister warned that he would obstruct democracy if he denies Scotland a second referendum on independence.

The SNP lost a seat by a general majority in the Scottish Parliament election, securing 64 seats, but the end result remains Holyrood with a pro-independence majority.

In her victory speech Ms Sturgeon told supporters the result proved that a second vote for independence was the will of the country and said any Westminster politician who stood in the way was fighting with the wishes democratic people of Scotland.

But Boris Johnson, in a letter to Ms Sturgeon, argued that the UK is best served when we work together and called for a conversation about our common challenges in recovering from the pandemic.

In a letter shared by No 10, the PM congratulated Ms Sturgeon on her re-election and said: I would like to invite you to join me, colleagues in the UK government and others in a meeting at the summit to discuss our common challenges and how we can work together in the months and years to come to overcome them.

We will all have our own views and ideas and we will not always agree, but I am convinced that by learning from each other we can rebuild better, for the benefit of the people we serve.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick stressed that, despite Scotland’s strong preference for separatist parties, it would be a big mistake to pursue another border poll.

The cabinet minister told BBC News: I don’t know what the future might hold for us, but our only focus right now has to be recovery, and I think being distracted in any way to do so through constitutional discussions would be a serious mistake.

The dispute over a follow-up referendum came as Labor complaints began over his poor performance in the Super Thursday election on Thursday.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner was sacked on Saturday from her duties as president and national campaign coordinator.

It comes after the opposition outfit lost the Hartlepool by-election with the North East Town voting for a Tory MP for the first time in 60 years and suffering a net loss of six councils and over 200 seats in local elections as voters in her traditional hearts have deserted the holiday.

Prominent figures to the left of the party criticized the move, with former shadow chancellor John McDonnell calling it a cowardly avoidance of responsibility by Chief Sir Keir Starmer

The row came despite the Labor Party’s better results in Saturday’s results, producing surprise victories in the mayors’ contests in West England and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, while comfortably winning second terms in the Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City area with Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram respectively.

Mr Burnham, who has been installed as a bookies favorite to replace Sir Keir, despite not being a Member of Parliament, did not close the door on the possibility of becoming the next Labor leader, saying: In the distant future , if the party ever felt it I needed me, well I’m here and they should contact me.

In London, Labors Sadiq Khan had to wait until late at night to find out he had won a second term as Town Hall mayor after fending off a challenge from Tory rival Shaun Bailey, and Marvin Rees won a second term as mayor of Bristol for Labor, defeating green candidate Sandy Hore-Ruthven in the second round after the elimination of Liberal Democrat and Conservative candidates.

Elsewhere in England, the Tories completed their winning treble to accompany their shocking Hartlepool by-election victory and the Tees Valley mayor’s victory when Andy Street was re-elected mayor of West Midlands.

At the end of Saturday, with the results of 129 of England’s 143 councils, the Tories had a net gain of 11 authorities and over 280 seats, while Labor had a net loss of six councils and over 220 seats.

Mr Johnson pledged that leveling would not be interrupted after his further successful dismantling of the so-called Workers’ Red Wall, adding: Voters trusted Tory representatives, councilors and mayors and we must respect them.

In Wales, as in Scotland and England, the ruling party was rewarded by voters.

Mark Drakefords Welsh Labor has avoided the kind of electoral beating Sir Keir endured on Friday.

With final statements made on Saturday, Labor finished with exactly half of the Senedd’s 60 seats, one without an overall majority matching its best ever results.

Prime Minister Drakeford, who extended the majority for his seat in Cardiff West by more than 10,000 votes, has pledged to be radical and ambitious in government.

