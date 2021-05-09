Prime Minister invites Haramain imams to visit Pakistan – Pakistan





Posted May 09, 2021 11:05 PM

Prime Minister invites Haramain imams to visit Pakistan

MAKKAH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Imams from Haramain to visit Pakistan. Imam-e-Kaaba Al-Shaikh Abdur Rahman Al Sudais, along with a group of other Imams from Masjid Al Haram, called Prime Minister Imran Khan in Mecca today (Sunday).

Other members of the group included Shaikh Shuraim, Shaikh Sa ad Shatri and Shaikh Saleh Humaid.

The Prime Minister paid a rich tribute to the Guardian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for providing excellent state-of-the-art facilities for the pilgrims.

He particularly praised the arrangements for the continuation of the pilgrimage with the appropriate SoPs during the global pandemic.

Emphasizing the respect accorded by the Pakistani people to the holy mosques of Saudi Arabia, Imran Khan hoped for a speedy return to normalcy, allowing all Muslims to enjoy the blessings of the Masjid Al-Haram Mosque.

The Prime Minister asked the Imam for special prayers for the progress and development of Pakistan and the well-being of the Pakistani people.

The Kaaba Imam praised the Prime Minister’s initiatives to fight Islamophobia and promote interfaith harmony. He particularly highlighted the importance of the Prime Minister’s leadership beyond Pakistan, as Urdu is spoken and understood by large numbers of Muslims around the world.

The Imam also congratulated the prime minister on his very successful visit to Saudi Arabia and said that Saudi imams and academics support the comprehensive joint statement released after the visit.

The imams said they were praying for Pakistan and for the success of the Prime Minister’s initiatives.

The Prime Minister invited the imams to visit Pakistan, noting that the Pakistani people hold them in high regard and look forward to welcoming them. The imams have expressed their willingness to visit Pakistan at an early date.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Representative on Religious Harmony Tahir Ashrafi, and Foreign Minister Sohail Mahmood.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos