



Recently, I pointed out how easily cricket statistics lend themselves to misinterpretation, prejudice, manipulation and outright cunning.

Over the next few posts, I would like to discuss some measurement areas that are always guaranteed to spark heated discussion and can often lead to questioning of mental capacity or parentage.

Let’s start with Steve Waugh’s riddle. Should we judge a player at his peak, over his entire career or use a hybrid of the two?

Let’s look at four sets of career statistics.

The player runs on average 100s Wickets Average strike rate A 2166 36.1 3 46 44.5 91.6 B 8761 55.9 29 46 30.4 78.1 C 1291 24.8 1144 28.3 64 D 2516 51 , 3 5218 19.2 47

Player A has a good record, barely good enough for the top six, and a useful part-time bowler but not a teller. For much of Australian cricket history, that record wouldn’t have been good enough to get 44 tests, especially given that just one series accounted for 865 points and increased its batting average by almost 11 Excluding this series, the batting average is 26.8.

Player B is an all-time great batsman on the world stage, plus a very handy bowling option.

Those two players are, of course, Steve Waugh, first from 1985 to 1992, then from 1992 to 1994. His overall career record is 10,927 runs with a batting average of 51.06 and 92 wickets with an average. bowling pins of 37.4.

If Waugh’s career had ended in 1991, and in a stronger era for Australian cricket, it could well be that Australian cricket would be a very different place. We would have missed 16 in a row, the last ball century in Sydney and maybe even the “you just lost the World Cup”.

Mark Waugh’s nickname would certainly have been different (Afghanistan, the forgotten Waugh). Shane Warne may have turned out to be Australia’s best or worst test captain, depending on his exploits on and off the pitch.

After that point, Australian selectors saw their faith (or more likely their desperation) repaid several times. Waugh’s peak period was as good as any player in history.

So which Steve Waugh should be judged by history? The turbo charged Mk2 or the overall numbers which, while still very healthy, put Waugh in second place among batsmen behind Steve Smith (61.8), Kumar Sangakkara (57.4) and Greg Chappell (53.9).

Let’s look at Player C. On those numbers, he’s a useful third crimper (hit rate is a bit high) that could hit at the level of Mitchell Johnson or Paul Reiffel. He would definitely pass a few tests, but would look over his shoulder if more dangerous bowlers showed up.

Player D is pretty much the best cricketer in history. On 52 tests (the “best Bradman,” thank you JGK), this player is on average over 51 with the stick and under 20 with the ball. This player was also the captain of their team, just to add another chain.

Have you already guessed it? These are the two careers of Pakistani legend Imran Khan.

All in all, he’s still one of the best all-rounders to have graced the game, with a batting average of 37.7 and a bowling average of 22.8, but for nearly 60% of his career he has been untouchable, hitting like Jacques Kallis and bowling like Keith Miller.

The official ICC player rankings have an all-time best section. Without going into detail, this measures a player’s peak performance over a two-year period. Along with many of the usual suspects, the top 20 ranked tops for batsmen include names like Peter May (sixth all-time) and missing Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. On the bowling side, Tony Lock comes seventh, well ahead of greats like Clarrie Grimmett, Bill O’Reilly, Dennis Lillee and Jim Laker.

There are other players who would benefit greatly from a maximum average, achieved either by selecting the best block from a certain number of tests, or by reducing a certain percentage of the start and end of a player’s career. .

Semi-esteemed Roarer JGK recently reminded me of his “best Bradman” using a block of 52 tests to simulate the career of the great man. You can, of course, insert any parameters you want to skew the results of your favorite player and then present the result as indisputable fact because, you know, numbers – that’s how statistics work!

Let’s look at a few drummers to see how different definitions of “peak” might skew our view of their career.

Player Top 52-Test block Top 20-Test block Shave 10% on each end Total career Ricky Ponting 74.53 89.79 55.76 51.85 Kumar Sangakkara 68.12 82.43 66.63 57.40 Kevin Pietersen 50 , 54 59.12 49.90 47.28 Mike Hussey 51.23 85.44 47.69 51.52 Brian Lara 61.27 74.39 53.81 52.81 Tendulkar 66.37 79.34 58.50 53 , 78 Steve Smith 75.04 86.21 67.11 61.80 Don Bradman 99.94 118.78 106.74 99.94

Some interesting things stand out from this table.

Ricky Ponting had the second best block of 52 tests of this arbitrary group of players and his best block of 20 tests was out of this world. Ponting’s career average can do him a disservice and the gap between his best block of 52 tests and his total career is bigger than any other player in this table.

Taking the first and last percent of the tests didn’t help much, so Ponting’s slow rise and long decline was long and did him a disservice. He was still only an average of 40 years after 45 tests. Ponting’s last block of 20 tests also turned out to be his worst, scoring 33.2. However, the Ponting peak was as good as anyone in history.

Kumar Sangakkara averaged 66.78 on 86 tests when not playing as a wicket keeper, compared to 40.48 on 48 tests where he donned the gloves. This kicks off Sangakkara’s career as a specialty drummer ahead of Steve Smith in ‘best since Bradman’ territory. Sangakkara’s maximum block of 20 tests was also very high and he never averaged below 40 for 20 continuous tests. On all measures, the great Sri Lankan overtakes Sachin Tendulkar and he did so by keeping 35% of his matches.

Kevin Pietersen has a reputation for being an incredible innings player and being a bit of a cowardly gun otherwise, but he’s actually Mr. Consistency, with the smallest gap of all examined between his best 20 tests and his average. careers. Pietersen’s career average has never fallen below 43 and he has consistently averaged over 40 in his worst match block of 20 tests.

Mike Hussey’s best 52-test block was from his second test to his 53rd and his top 20 were also from his second test. He was also the only player where removing the first and last ten percent of his tests actually lowered his career tally. Mr. Cricket certainly hit the ground running. Hussey has had his issues as well, with a 20-test block averaging just over 30, which is why his gap between the top 20 tests and his career average is higher than any other player. I hope he will recover soon.

Unlike Hussey, Brian Lara’s best block of 52 tests completed his penultimate test. Did the great left-hander retire too early? Like Pietersen, Lara was actually super consistent, which may contrast slightly with her reputation. Lara’s peak wasn’t as high as some, but he maintained her level better than most.

Sachin Tendulkar, in an ironic twist, has an almost identical pattern to his great West Indian rival, but with all the measures that go a little higher.

Steve Smith is still in his prime, so it’s not a strictly fair comparison, but there are some interesting things here. Smith’s best block of 52 tests took his overall average from just 34.6 (after 16 tests) to 64.6, a remarkable turnaround. On its own, this race was slightly better in Ponting’s top 52. Smith’s top 20 test block is found in Ponting and Hussey territory.

I haven’t shaved Smith’s last ten tests, only his first ten, as he shows no signs of slowing down. This leaves Smith with an average on this measure just ahead of Sangakkara. From just his 28th test, Smith has never had a 20-test block where he averaged less than 61.8. He’s an incredible form, unlike any other in history… except Bradman.

Sir Donald Bradman has just been added to demoralize the other players, although there was a 20-test period where the out-of-form batsman struggled to hit him on average with just 91.7 which is of course higher than the top 20 of any other player. -Test block.

So where are we now? Does a holistic career view give a truer picture of Steve Waugh’s and, more remarkably, Imran Khan’s career, or can we allow players to grow, change and decline?

Do we need to tailor the peak period for each drummer and maybe add a measure of weighting for those who manage to maintain a peak level longer than others, like Steve Smith?

Does Ricky Ponting’s Bradman-esque peak give him the edge over the relentless consistency of Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar?

Did anyone realize that Kevin Pietersen was actually a really stable character? And can anything stop Steve Smith’s march to greatness?

