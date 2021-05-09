PM annoyed by delay in implementing electoral reforms





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed concern about the delay in the implementation of major electoral reforms relating to the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the extension of the right to vote to Pakistanis abroad -mer, we learned on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran is upset by the delay in introducing EVMs, which will play a central role in extending the right to vote to Pakistanis overseas, according to a source. In this regard, the Prime Minister has tasked the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan to give him specific deadlines and keep him regularly informed of progress on issues of introduction of EVDs.

The source said that the prime minister’s advisor, while presenting the weekly update to the federal cabinet on the introduction of EVDs and the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis, informed that Articles 94 and 103 of the Bill amending the elections fell under the Ministry of Law. for verification, and it would be done within two days.

Subsequently, the draft ordinance would be submitted to the Cabinet Committee on the Disposal of Legislative Affairs (CCLC) and the autonomous machine had been selected, the prototype of which was prepared by the National Telecommunication & Radio Corporation (NRTC).

It is relevant to note here that President Arif Alvi promulgated the Election Ordinance (Second Amendment), 2021 on Saturday, which allowed overseas Pakistanis to vote and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). during the electoral process.

According to the ordinance issued by the president, changes have been made to Article 94 (1) and Article 103 of the Election Law of 2017. This second set of amendments to the draft law will help to ensure the vote of the Pakistanis from overseas in the next general elections.

The source said the cabinet was informed that the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) had demanded 800,000 EVM, at a cost of around Rs 200,000 / EVM for imported machinery. In the case of selecting a locally made machine, the price would be half of that imported and the same would result in savings of around 160 billion rupees.

It is also learned from sources that cabinet members were concerned about the high cost of imported EVDs in addition to expressing their concerns about the Ministry of Information Technology, on the advice of the Prime Minister, had previously appointed a consultant to obtain modern technology, its security, its design. and other matters in addition to auditing the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) system through filtering and Internet voting.

For this, the Ministry of Finance had released 300 million rupees. In addition, the consultant started to work on the design, safety of EVMs. They said that after resolving the technical and legal issues related to the electronic voting system, EVMs will be procured according to the consultant’s report.

So far, several cabinet subcommittee meetings have been held under the chairman’s leadership to vote via the internet, the source said.

It is relevant to mention here that in an effort to introduce a modern electronic voting system to the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had previously ordered the Ministry of Finance to organize funds for the purchase of EVD within the next six month.

The prime minister also ordered the minister of science and technology and parliamentary affairs adviser to consult with the PCE to remove obstacles in this regard and submit a report within one month.

Likewise, the Prime Minister also asked his advisor for parliamentary affairs to consult the President of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate and to clarify the legal obstacles regarding the introduction of the electronic voting system in the country and the necessary modification of laws.

