Citing Bipang Ambawang harvesting controversy, observers suggest Jokowi assess communications team





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Esa Unggul University’s political communications observer, Mr. Jamiluddin Ritonga, suggested that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) assess his communications team. This was followed by another mistake made by Jokowi. More recently, Jokowi, through a video, promoted Indonesian culinary delights, including bipang ambawang or grilled pork, a typical food from Kalimantan. “Previously, Jokowi also made mistakes in the Perpres case on Miras and his statement regarding hatred of foreign products,” Jamil told reporters on Monday (5/10/2021). “Such a thing should not have happened if the president’s first ring, including his communications team, was very selective and corrective of all issues that left the palace,” he added. Also read: 5 personalities responding to Bipang’s controversy in Jokowi’s speech: Fadjroel Rachman, Ngabalin, to Fahri Hamzah Jamil felt that every Jokowi speech addressed to the public should be selected, so that what comes out of the president is very measurable and the impact can be calculated in advance. According to him, the promotion file of the bipang ambawang is very inappropriate to convey during the month of Ramadan. He said such communication completely ignores empathy for fasting Muslims. “Therefore, it is natural that in the end there will be a strong reaction from the public. They consider these promotional messages to be intolerant of Muslims,” ​​he said. Also read: Ahmad Basarah: Regarding Bipang Ambawang, Jokowi’s intention is to promote only the nation’s own products Jamil suspects that behind the Head of State’s blunder were people in ring one and the President’s communications team was not functioning optimally, or was not ruling out the possibility that they had their own. agenda outside the president’s agenda. In political communication, he continued, such mistakes would certainly create uncertainty in society. Any uncertainty will create confusion in the community and reduce public confidence in the President. Also read: KPK justifies OTT title in Nganjuk Regency, East Java “If the public does not believe it, it is to be feared that people’s obedience to the president will drop drastically. It is of course very dangerous when people no longer follow the policies and statements of the president,” he said. he says. “For this, the president must evaluate the people in ring 1 and the communication team, so that such errors do not happen again,” he concluded.







