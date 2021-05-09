Boris Johnson to move forward with England lifting COVID curbs – POLITICO





LONDON Boris Johnson will move forward with England unlocking on May 17, Downing Street said on Sunday evening. From that date, six people, or two households, will be able to meet inside and 30 people will be able to gather outside. Most businesses will be able to reopen and patrons of pubs and restaurants will be able to eat and drink inside. Cinemas and children's play areas may also reopen. Major events and sporting events may resume with reduced capacity for spectators, and weddings and funerals may take place with up to 30 people. In comments posted by No 10, ahead of a Monday press conference in which Johnson will confirm the move, the British Prime Minister said his roadmap to emerge from the lockout remains "on track". "The data reflects what we already knew that we are not going to let this virus beat us," Johnson added. Downing Street said infection rates had fallen to their lowest level since September and more than 35 million people had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The Office for National Statistics estimates that one in 1,180 people have COVID-19, up from 1 in 480 in early April. Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove confirmed that friends and family would be allowed to kiss again from around May 17. "Friendly contact, intimate contact, between friends and family is something we want to see restored," said Gove.







