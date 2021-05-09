Pakistan will pay for its commitment to blasphemy law





On April 28, the European Parliament (EP) adopted a resolution condemning Pakistan’s blasphemy law and ordered its immediate annulment by the country’s parliament. of “blasphemy” (both online and offline) in Pakistan over the past year “, the majority of which was directed against” human rights defenders, journalists, artists and the most marginalized people in society ”. The resolution also strongly rejected the statement reported by Pakistani Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Khan called for the beheading of those who commit blasphemy, citing the case of Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel, a convicted Pakistani couple. to death in 2014 for allegedly sending a blasphemous text to a Muslim cleric and have not yet been heard for their appeal against the verdict, European lawmakers detailed. Pakistani legal proceedings “very flawed”. The resolution added that “the postponement of trials has been a common factor in several cases of people accused of ‘blasphemy’, with judges often suspected of employing these tactics out of reluctance to hand down judgments exonerating the defendants. ; whereas those who work in the Pakistani criminal justice system, including lawyers, police, prosecutors and judges, are often prevented from carrying out their work in an efficient, impartial and fearless manner; with even witnesses and victims’ families had to go into hiding, fearing reprisals ”Since then, blasphemy cases have consistently demanded low standards of proof for conviction and defendants who are often presumed guilty must prove their innocence; it must therefore be observed as a neglect of article 4 of the Pakistani Constitution which guarantees equal treatment before the law to each of its citizens. Furthermore, Article 10A which defines it as the state’s obligation to guarantee the right to a fair trial seems to be ridiculed in this regard, while Pakistan has benefited enormously from trade preferences under the preference schemes. generalized (GSP +) of the European Union (EU). ) Since 2014, Islamabad’s contempt for honoring 27 international conventions that are part of the GSP +, such as commitments to guarantee human rights and freedom of religion, is perfectly clear. serious concerns about the human rights situation in the country, including the lack of progress in limiting the scope and implementation of the death penalty. the EU28 from Pakistan almost doubled, from 3319 to 6273 million. The growth of imports from Pakistan has been particularly rapid since the granting of the GSP Plus (5515 million in 2014) .According to the latest data, Pakistani exports to the EU in 2018-2019 remained at 7.936 billion dollars while that imports amounted to $ 5.478 billion while the export to France in 2018-2019 was $ 400 million. However, in 2019-2020, the country’s exports to the EU amounted to $ 7.477 million and imports to $ 4.167 million.In addition to losing business with the EU, Pakistan is set to feature on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist. – Unless: – Pakistan dismantles terrorism, religious intolerance and oppression as religious minorities – Roll back draconian blasphemy laws as required by EU resolution, until Pakistan is still perceived and characterized as a terrorist by the international community. , therefore called on the Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) to “immediately reconsider Pakistan’s eligibility for GSP + status” in the current turn of events and whether there are sufficient plausible grounds for temporarily withdrawing the status of Islamabad as well as the advantages that In addition to the repeal of articles 295-B and C of the Pakistani Penal Code which deal with blasphemy against the Koran and the Prophet Muhammad with punishment being linked to imprisonment and the death penalty respectively. The government led by Imran Khan has also been urged to reform the 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act to ensure that blasphemy cases do not go to anti-terrorism courts and to ensure that bail opportunities in suspected cases of profanity are properly provided. chaired with his cabinet, Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed the country’s rebuttal to the EP resolution by announcing to stick to their old blasphemy laws. In doing so, Islamabad has once again ignored the international call to ensure a better quality of life for all its citizens, including religious minorities. The Foreign Ministry issued an official statement expressing its dissatisfaction with the adoption of the joint resolution by the EP saying: a lack of understanding in the context of blasphemy laws and associated religious sensitivities in Pakistan … and in the Muslim world at large. Pakistan further argued that the country has only signed 8 agreements with the EU, none of which is related to religion. Even if none of the signed agreements explicitly deal with religious issues, they nevertheless include human freedom, enforced disappearances, women’s rights as well as the rights of minorities; all overlap strongly with the country’s controversial blasphemy laws. Interestingly, the Pakistani government was pragmatic enough to realize the cost of temporarily losing SPG + status when they met; which could be around $ 3 billion a year. This would put great pressure on the country’s already indebted economy, mainly due to delays in its ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Complying with the EP directive suggests nothing but dark days for the country which can now only beg for a change of mind among MEPs. Trajectory of blasphemy laws in Pakistan Although Pakistan adopted an Islamic Constitution in 1956 making Islam the official religion of the state, it was not until the early 1980s, with the military government of General Zia-ul Haq at the helm that the Colonial era gave blasphemy laws a pro-Islamic connotation in the truest sense. development in the religious and legal sphere and it was the denial of the Muslim character to the Ahmadis Muslims. Disregarding the same could mean a jail term of up to 3 years under Article 298-C of the Pakistani Penal Code. The “offenses” committed by those accused of blasphemy over the past decade in the country are going to be as bizarre as throwing away a calling card. in the trash simply because this card belonged to a man named Holi Prophet Muhammad for spelling mistakes, naming a child, designing a place of worship, engraving a talisman (non-religious) or sharing a photo on social networks. Center for Social Justice in Pakistan, at least 1,855 people were indicted under blasphemy laws between 1987 and February 2021, with the highest number of charges occurring in 2020. ‘an international call largely due to disability. the judiciary to act fairly.The case of Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel, which was mentioned in the EP statement, is the embodiment of flagrant violations within the justice system, legis After being behind bars in separated cells for more than half a decade, they continue to wait for their appeal to be heard in court, as it was postponed until February 15, 2021. An illiterate couple who can barely write in Urdu have been charged with ‘sending a blasphemous text to a cleric in English. The couple claim the phone was stolen a month before the incident happened but Pakistani police heard deaf ears.In July 2020, Tahir Ahmed Naseem, an American citizen, was shot and killed several times at close range while he seemed to be part of the trial. . This had highlighted embarrassing loops in the country’s security framework from its courts in particular. The incident also drew criticism from the United States who said, “We urge Pakistan to take immediate action and pursue reforms that will prevent such a shameful tragedy from happening again.” Surprisingly as well as shocking, the Center for Social Justice (CSJ), a minority rights organization, claimed that of the 200 blasphemy cases reported in 2020, at least 150 or 75 percent of the accused were Muslims with a new trend. These data validate the statement made in the resolution that “Pakistani blasphemy laws are increasingly used to settle personal or political scores.” step. It is imperative that a broad consensus be reached that the local Orthodox Islamist groups in Pakistan, which continue to elicit a fervent response against the French, provide a haven for terrorists who then spread across borders. It is therefore in the interest of world peace and harmony. that Pakistan be blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in order to curb terrorism and ensure the establishment of peace in the country as well as in the South Asian region. And it will only be in such a situation that the idea of ​​abolishing blasphemy laws could be seriously deliberated by the country’s political leadership without the mix of Islamist terrorist groups. (The author is Senior Counsel, Supreme Court of India, Distinguished Fellow of USI -And; A Geopolitical Analyst) [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos