Americans who say US is headed in the right direction almost doubled since Trump left office: poll





The percentage of Americans who said the country is generally going in the right direction has nearly doubled since former President Donald Trump stepped down in January, according to an NBC News poll released on Sunday.

The day after President Joe Biden was inaugurated on January 20 in Washington DC, the same poll found that only 20% of Americans agreed that the United States was “going in the right direction.” But this share rose to around 40% among the 1,000 adults surveyed between April 17 and 20. But due to persistent partisan divisions, the president has had only a very slight decrease in Americans who view him “very negatively.”

Historically, the NBC News poll had not recorded more than 35% of Americans saying the country was heading in the right direction since March 20 – data recorded just before the full coronavirus outbreak in the United States. In October, about 10% fewer Americans expressed the mantra of “the right direction” compared to this latest survey in April. The highest share on record was in September 2001, just after the terrorist attacks of September 11, in which 72% of Americans said the country was heading in the right direction.

Yet this latest poll in April shows that a majority of 56% of Americans believe the country is “on the wrong track.” This marks a 17% decrease in the number of people with this negative general opinion from January 21, the day after Trump left the White House.

The lowest percentage ever is a two-way tie between October 2017 during Trump’s tenure and the end of former President George W. Bush’s tenure in 2008. At that time, only 12% of Americans were agree that the country was heading in the right direction. .

The poll also showed that a slight majority – 53% – of American adults said they strongly or somewhat approved of the work Biden was doing in the White House in the past four months. Among registered voters overall, Biden holds the approval of 51% of respondents, up from 43% who said they disapproved of the job he does as president.

Just over one in five Americans in the April survey said they had a “very positive” view of Trump, compared with 28% who said the same thing in January. Almost half of Americans overall, 47%, said they had a “very negative” view of the former president. That’s roughly the same percentage that said this when Biden took over his role in the White House.

The same survey released on Sunday also focused on social media disputes, with two-thirds of Americans agreeing that such big tech platforms are dividing the nation’s population. Biparty majorities of Democrats and Republicans have agreed that social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are tearing the United States apart, especially over political differences. A 65% majority of independent voters also said they believe social media platforms divide Americans.

Despite this, two-thirds of Americans overall admitted to using at least one social media platform at least once a day.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for further remarks.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave the White House January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump makes his scheduled departure from the White House for Florida, several hours before the inauguration ceremony of his successor Joe Biden, making him the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend the inauguration. ERIC THAYER / Stringer / Getty Images

