Perpres is issued, these are the duties and functions of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Investment

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed the Presidential Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia (Perpres) number 31 of 2021 concerning the structuring of the tasks and functions of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Council within the Indonesian Cabinet Forward for the period of the year 2019-2024, April 28, 2021.

This presidential decree was issued considering that with the stipulation of the presidential decree (Keppres) number 72 / P of 2021 concerning the formation and modification of ministries and the appointment of several ministers of state of the Indonesian advanced cabinet for the period 2019 -2024 it is considered necessary to organize the tasks and functions in order to maintain the continuity of the implementation of government affairs within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbud Ristek ) and the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Council (BKPM).

Based on the provisions of Article 1, the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbud Ristek) of the Ministry of Education and Culture directs and coordinates two things.

The first is the implementation of government affairs in the field of education and culture. Then the second is the implementation of government affairs in the field of science and technology (science and technology) which is carried out by the Ministry of Research and Technology.

At the same time, the Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM at the Ministry of Investment / BKPM, as stipulated in article 2, also directs and coordinates two things.

First, the administration of government affairs in the investment sector. Then, the second is the implementation of government bonds in the investment sector carried out by BKPM.

“The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology is coordinated by the coordinating minister of human development and culture. The Coordination Council of the Ministry of Investment / Investment is coordinated by the Minister of Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment ”, stated in this regulation.

In addition, it is stated in the Presidential Decree, for the execution of tasks and functions related to government affairs in the education and culture sector, the Ministry of Education and Culture uses human resources (HR) and the available budget according to its attributions and functions. at the Ministry of Education and Culture Meanwhile, those related to government affairs in the field of science and technology use the human resources of the Ministry of Education and Culture and use part of the budget from of the Ministry of Research and Technology / the National Research and Innovation Agency.

As for the implementation of the missions and functions of the Ministry of Investment / BKPM using the human resources and the budget available at the BKPM.

“The implementation of the intended use of the budget is further regulated by the Minister of Finance no later than 14 (fourteen) working days after the promulgation of these presidential regulations”, indicates the press release quoted on the official website of the Secretariat of the Regency.

As for the organization of the ministries, as stipulated in the presidential decree, it was proposed by the Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) to the President.

“The organizational arrangement of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Council referred to in these presidential regulations will be completed by July 31 at the latest. 2021 ”, we read in the provisions of article 9.

Perpres # 31/2021 has been in effect since its promulgation on April 28, 2021 and can be viewed on the JDIH Cabinet Secretariat website.

“When this Presidential Regulation comes into force, all existing positions as well as officials occupying positions in the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Investment Coordination Council will continue to exercise their functions until they are re-regulated by a presidential regulation concerning the organization and working procedures of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Council “, stated in Article 6.

