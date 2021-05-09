Turkey wants to open new chapter with EU despite obstacles

JERUSALEM: The Israeli authorities appear ready to reorient the traditional Jerusalem Unity Day parade, known to be provocative and anti-Arab.

Israeli media reported that security officials on Sunday urged the government to rethink the annual event, a display waving the flag of Israeli claims over the entire disputed city that is scheduled to take place on Monday, after days of unrest. and Israeli-Palestinian clashes in the capital.

Ynet reported that Israeli security officials have called on the government to reconsider the route, the number of marchers and even the event itself.

Persistent and widespread protests in Jerusalem have led to a global condemnation of Israel, and the security establishment appears to have won the day by pressuring right-wing politicians to reduce tensions.

Protests continued in the Old City and on the streets of East Jerusalem, with Red Crescent officials reporting injuries and saying Israeli police were obstructing their work.

Parades are also set to coincide with an Israeli court ruling on a request to appeal against eviction orders for Palestinian families living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Tens of thousands of people, including many Palestinian citizens of Israel, flooded Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque to commemorate the holy night of Laylat Al-Qadar, the Quran’s first revelation to the Prophet Muhammad.

Most people have sworn to stay in Al-Aqsa to protect it from public appeals by extremist Jewish groups.

Mosque preacher Ekrima Sabri said what happens on Monday will depend on the occupants.

For our part, we hold on to our mosque and our faith and we will defend it to the last breath, he told Arab News.

Professor Sari Nusseibeh, former president of Al-Quds University, said what was happening in the city was a wake-up call.

The events in Jerusalem have reminded Israel and the rest of the world that peace with the continued occupation is impossible, as is Israeli sovereignty over Arab Jerusalem, he told Arab News. Palestinians will not disappear with time, nor with justice. Israel will have no future if it continues to trample on the rights of Palestinians and their national and religious sites and symbols.

Ahmad Budeiri, Al-Ghad TV reporter in Jerusalem, summed up the situation as favoring the Palestinians in the short term as long as the protests on the ground kept up the pressure.

There is no doubt that the protests in Jerusalem and the persistence of the people of Jerusalem in defending their homes in Sheikh Jarrah and their holy places are what prompted the international community as well as the Israeli security forces to react, said Ahmad Budeiri. .

But it could be a temporary victory because the Israelis’ overall strategy would not be easily changed, he added.

In Amman, protests called on the government to close the Israeli embassy in Jordan and recall the Jordanian ambassador from Tel Aviv.

The Arab League has agreed to hold an emergency meeting to discuss issues around Jerusalem, including Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa worshipers and Israeli plans to expel Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah.

In Kuwait, soccer players wore the Palestinian keffiyeh as a sign of support for the people of Jerusalem.

Luis Miguel Bueno, an EU diplomat who is the official Arab spokesperson for the bloc, condemned the attacks and incitement against worshipers.

The occupying forces must respect their obligations under international law, he tweeted in Arabic. We call for immediate de-escalation. East Jerusalem is one of the occupied territories to which international humanitarian law applies.

The Jerusalem Waqf Council called on people to stay overnight in Al-Aqsa as a precaution to ensure that radical Jewish groups would be deterred from entering the mosque.

He promised to provide free iftar and suhoor to everyone.