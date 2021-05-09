Uttarakhand imposes a full week-long lockdown amid the rise of Covid. Details here

Uttarakhand’s government on Sunday decided to impose a statewide ‘COVID curfew’ for a week from Tuesday, news agency YEARS reported. State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the curfew would remain in effect between 6 a.m. on May 11 and 6 a.m. on May 18.

Uniyal added that interstate travelers will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR result of no more than 72 hours and will need to register on the Dehradun administration portal.

“People from Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo seven days of isolation,” he said.

Indicating such measures, the minister announced on Saturday that the state government was considering a “major decision” to curb transmission.

He said on Saturday: “The Covid-19 infection has reached the villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission, despite the corona curfew, is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by May 10. “

The state government previously extended the curfew in the three work-heavy districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar until May 10. The curfew was imposed the last week of April.

The ordinance asked DMs in the remaining 10 districts to assess the situation in their area and impose a curfew until 5 a.m. on May 10, if necessary.

The state will start vaccination of 18-44 year olds tomorrow

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will inaugurate the vaccination campaign for people over 18 years old tomorrow, Uniyal also said on Sunday.

The state will begin administering anti-Covid injections to people aged 18 to 44 from Monday, the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO) informed on Saturday.

About 50 lakh of this age group must be vaccinated free of charge in Uttarakhand during the journey. Originally scheduled to start on May 1, the campaign could not start on time due to the unavailability of vaccines.

The Prime Minister addresses the Prime Minister

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held talks with the chief minister to assess the coronavirus situation in the state. During the conversations, the Prime Minister also assured the state of all possible assistance to fight the deadly virus.

The chief minister later said on Twitter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for an update on the Covid cases in Uttarakhand. I informed him of the current situation.

India recorded 4.03,738 new cases of COVID-19 in one day, bringing the total to 2.22.96,414, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

