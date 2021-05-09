Politics
Uttarakhand imposes a full week-long lockdown amid the rise of Covid. Details here
Uttarakhand’s government on Sunday decided to impose a statewide ‘COVID curfew’ for a week from Tuesday, news agency YEARS reported. State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the curfew would remain in effect between 6 a.m. on May 11 and 6 a.m. on May 18.
Uniyal added that interstate travelers will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR result of no more than 72 hours and will need to register on the Dehradun administration portal.
“People from Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo seven days of isolation,” he said.
Indicating such measures, the minister announced on Saturday that the state government was considering a “major decision” to curb transmission.
He said on Saturday: “The Covid-19 infection has reached the villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission, despite the corona curfew, is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by May 10. “
The state government previously extended the curfew in the three work-heavy districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar until May 10. The curfew was imposed the last week of April.
The ordinance asked DMs in the remaining 10 districts to assess the situation in their area and impose a curfew until 5 a.m. on May 10, if necessary.
The state will start vaccination of 18-44 year olds tomorrow
Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will inaugurate the vaccination campaign for people over 18 years old tomorrow, Uniyal also said on Sunday.
The state will begin administering anti-Covid injections to people aged 18 to 44 from Monday, the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO) informed on Saturday.
About 50 lakh of this age group must be vaccinated free of charge in Uttarakhand during the journey. Originally scheduled to start on May 1, the campaign could not start on time due to the unavailability of vaccines.
The Prime Minister addresses the Prime Minister
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held talks with the chief minister to assess the coronavirus situation in the state. During the conversations, the Prime Minister also assured the state of all possible assistance to fight the deadly virus.
The chief minister later said on Twitter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for an update on the Covid cases in Uttarakhand. I informed him of the current situation.
India recorded 4.03,738 new cases of COVID-19 in one day, bringing the total to 2.22.96,414, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
(With contributions from agencies)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]