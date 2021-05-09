When might China be ready for a cross-strait invasion?

Taiwan Strait (NASA) Through

The strategist

05-09-2021 06:18:29

There is growing concern about the prospect of a major military crisis erupting in the Taiwan Strait due to China’s intention to force Taiwan to unify with the mainland. President Xi Jinping suggested in early 2019 that China must be and will be reunified, and noted: “This is a historic conclusion drawn in the 70 years of developing cross-strait relations, and a must for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. in the new era. “He added,” We do not promise to renounce the use of force and we reserve the right to take all necessary means. “

It’s no surprise, then, that China has steadily expanded its aggressive air patrols in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone and undertaken highly visible naval deployments encircling Taiwan. In a previous edition of “China Military Watch”, we took into consideration China’s military options to force Taiwan to agree to unification on Beijing terms – which would amount to annexing Taiwan initially through the use of coercive gray zone actions, but via a cross-strait invasion if these measures failed.

There is a general consensus that the People’s Liberation Army does not have the means to take Taiwan by force now, given its capability gaps in key areas such as the conduct of naval operations. complex and conducting training exercises against realistic opposing forces, even as its naval capabilities are rapidly closing down. the qualitative deviations from the US Navy and already surpass it in quantitative terms.

Rather, our assessment focuses on a series of increasing coercive actions to pressure Taipei to bend to Beijing’s will over the next six years. It is in this time frame that the threat of a cross-strait invasion increases, according to the head of the Indo-Pacific command of the US Navy, Admiral Phil Davidson.

So how will Taiwan react to the intensification of actions by China’s gray zone aimed at coercing it into unification on Beijing terms over the next six years, and to what extent can Taiwan resist an invasion that might occur at the end of this period? An idea can be gleaned from the quadrennial defense review (QDR) of Taiwan in 2021.

The QDR describes the concept of “resolute defense and multi-domain deterrence,” which is the key military strategy for Taiwan’s national defense. It focuses on responding to the growing threat posed by China, including acquiring long-range strike capabilities and new asymmetric capabilities, and exploiting tactics to deal with the “cognitive war” being undertaken in the region. gray area operations framework. The document spells out Taiwan’s “comprehensive defense concept” as follows:

If the enemy has launched [an] attack to invade Taiwan, our guiding principles [would be] “Resist the enemy on the opposite shore, attack it at sea, destroy it in the littoral zone and annihilate it on the bridgehead”, and impose multiple prohibitions and joint fire to degrade its capabilities, disrupt its offensive and prevent him from landing, in order to ultimately defeat his aggression.

The requirement for long-range precision lights is essential. Taiwan is in the process of acquiring 135 of Boeing’s AGM-84H dead end ground attack missiles, known as SLAM-ERs, which can be launched by aircraft from its F-16 fighters, as well as 11 systems. Lockheed Martin M142 High Mobility Artillery Rockets, or HIMARS, which will be equipped with 64 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS). The SLAM-ER has a range of 270 kilometers and the ATACMS has a range of 300 kilometers, which means they can hit ports, air bases and PLA installations in Fujian Province.

These acquisitions give a significant boost to Taiwan’s ability to quickly strike any Chinese invading fleet, although the small size of the capability does not allow for sustained operations against Chinese forces.

Such capabilities also do not provide an effective response option in the face of air and naval blockades, cyber operations or the takeover of Taiwan offshore territories such as Pratas Island, for example.

QDR 2021 suggests that asymmetric warfare would be fought by “small, many, smart, stealth and mobile” systems, but these are not clearly defined. Taiwanese capability development emphasizes long-range mobile firepower through coastal defense missile systems, mine-laying operations, and electronic and information warfare capabilities. Still, the review is vague on how the Taiwanese armed forces will actually respond to asymmetric threats below the level of a full-scale invasion of the island.

It is this asymmetric challenge of a gradual escalation of gray zone actions by China that appears to be the most immediate threat to Taiwan. The QDR recognizes Chinese hybrid warfare tactics and incorporates them into the National Defense Ministry’s counter-deterrence strategy, as actions in China’s gray zone have increased dramatically in recent years. It should be noted that the previous QDR, published in 2017, did not address the threat posed by Chinese gray zone tactics.

Beijing has used its so-called “three wars” strategy – encompassing psychological warfare, public opinion, and the law – using both soft power and slash power to serve its political interests. He not only attempted to induce Taiwanese individuals and businesses to settle and invest in the mainland, in an effort to gradually change Taiwanese self-identity, but also used media campaigns to spread disinformation and try to sow distrust and friction among the Taiwanese. and the government.

China’s propaganda campaign, according to the QDR, is designed to “go to the island, every household, everyone’s head and ultimately [every] “Beijing’s grand strategy to compel Taiwan is not just military and understanding its non-military aspects is essential.

While the six-year timeline is the central challenge for Taiwan, as well as for the United States and its allies, cognitive warfare must also be approached tactically. QDR 2021 recognizes that Taipei needs to address Beijing’s gray zone tactics, which is perhaps a more urgent requirement than even long-range missile systems.

Elena Yi-Ching Ho is a research intern and Malcolm Davis is a senior analyst at ASPI.

This item is courtesy of ASPI and can be found in its original form here.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.