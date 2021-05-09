Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on OIC for ‘concerted response’ to Islamophobia





Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, in Mecca, May 9, 2021. PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday stressed the importance of a “concerted response” from Muslim countries to the rise of Islamophobia in the West.

His remarks came during a meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, in Mecca.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, it was noted during the meeting that following the Prime Minister’s letter to the heads of state of various Muslim countries, the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the The OIC in Niamey unanimously adopted a resolution on observing March 15 as the International Day Against Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that a collective effort on the part of Muslim leaders is needed “to ensure that the world recognizes the special love and respect Muslims have for the Holy Prophet (PBUH)”.

He also emphasized that no one should be allowed to link Islam with terrorism.

“The Prime Minister called on the international community to show a joint resolution against intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief and to work together for interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence,” reads -on in the press release from the Prime Minister’s office.

The prime minister also took the opportunity to expressly condemn the Israeli attack on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and reiterated his call on the international community to take action to protect the Palestinians and their legitimate rights.

He said the OIC must also “play its legitimate role in dealing with the serious situation,” according to the prime minister’s office.

The Secretary General, for his part, shared information on OIC activities in support of the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The OIC has firmly supported the cause of Kashmir and, in this context, the CFM of Niamey has reached a comprehensive resolution on the issue,” the Prime Minister’s office said in its statement.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General discussed Pakistan-OIC collaboration on a range of issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan was looking forward to hosting the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

Prime Minister meets Secretary General of World Muslim League

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the General Secretary of the World Muslim League (WML) Mohammad Al Issa in Mecca today.

According to the prime minister’s office, the prime minister stressed the importance of fighting Islamophobia and hoped the Muslim Ummah would take it as a unified cause.

He also stressed that the right to freedom of expression carries with it responsibilities.

These responsibilities under international law include an “obligation not to disseminate racist ideas, defame and ridicule religious symbols and religious figures,” the prime minister’s office said.

Referring to Islamophobia, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of bridging the gap in understanding and communication.

He urged the secretary general to involve all segments of Western society, especially academics, civil society organizations, intelligentsia and politicians.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community “must show a common resolution against intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief and work together for peaceful coexistence”.

The secretary general “praised the Prime Minister’s adherence to the causes of the Ummah and declared that he enjoyed eminent stature in the Muslim world.”

The secretary-general also underlined the importance of the close relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and congratulated the prime minister on his very successful visit, the statement added.

