New Hampshire election forensic audit begins Tuesday, Trump speaks





New Hampshire Secretary of State Gardner and AG Formella announced details of the Windham election audit after Kristi St. Laurent lost the NH House race by 24 votes

WINDHAM, NH EDITOR’S NOTE: The above “Political Brew” video was posted on May 9.

A dispute over the vote count in a New Hampshire legislative election sparks debate among Conservatives over the fairness of the country’s electoral process.

Kristi St. Laurent, who ran for a House seat in the 2020 election, called for a recount after losing the 2020 election by 24 votes.

The Windham election integrity debate prompted Trump supporters to suggest the dispute could illustrate broader issues with the electoral system. Former President Donald Trump has joined the fray, promoting his broader claim of electoral fraud from 2020.

According to the Associated Press, the dust shows how far Trump’s election stands, and the search for evidence to support them has buried itself in US politics, even at the local level.

In the nation’s capital, House Republicans are fighting over what some call the “big lie”.

In Arizona, lawmakers are conducting a partisan “recount”. And now it’s playing out in the small town of Windham, New Hampshire, where there is a row over last year’s State House election.

New Hampshire Secretary of State William M. Gardner and Attorney General John M. Formella said in a press release Sunday afternoon that the audit would begin on Tuesday, May 11.

The Election Forensic Audit Team will begin the audit on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. Pursuant to New Hampshire Senate Bill 43, the forensic election audit must take place within 45 days. following the effective date of April 12, 2021, which is May 27, 2021, “officials said in the statement.

The press release details how Gardner will choose the observers:

Senate Bill 43 gave the Secretary of State the responsibility of determining a method of selecting the 20 members of the public to observe the electoral audit of the 2020 General Election ballots for the City of Windham. All 20 public observers must be New Hampshire voters. Ten of those will be chosen because of their direct participation in voting in the presidential election, participating in the Windham recount as observers and / or participating in the Ballot Law Commission appeal hearing. vote. The ten other appointments will be chosen daily by lot at 4 p.m. to attend the audit the next day. Alternates will also be selected. Observers will be informed before 5:00 p.m. and will receive information on audit protocols. To apply for participation, email [email protected] and put Windham Election Audit in the subject line. The body of the email should include the name, address, email and phone number of the applicants so that the chosen members can be contacted. This process will be repeated each day the verification continues. Further information will be available on Monday on the Secretary of State’s website www.sos.nh.gov.

Corey Lewandowski, a current Trump adviser who calls Windham home and told The Associated Press he spoke to Trump about state races on Monday, said the high attendance at the council meeting d The administration showed that voters have serious concerns that the electoral system is not properly secured and that there is at least potential for results that do not correspond to what voters want.

Lewandowski told The Associated Press that Windham’s results suggested that a statewide audit was needed to verify other vote-counting machines. Unless a recount has been done in these other communities, we don’t know if the machine’s counts are accurate, he said. The biggest concern is this: if people don’t believe the voting process is fair, they won’t participate. This is the real problem.

Sununu rebuffed Trumps’ comments, telling The Associated Press that New Hampshire is a role model on how to get it right.

A difference of 300 votes out of over 800,000 votes in no way defines massive electoral fraud. We passed a bill, we were going to do an audit in Windham. If anything, I think the fact that we are focusing on 300 votes goes to the integrity of our system, he told The Associated Press. We have the best system in the country, a system that will do any auditing, even if it’s more than a few hundred votes. And it’s not for President Trump or Chris Sununu or Joe Biden, it’s about the citizens who voted. That’s why we do the audit, to make sure every vote is counted.

The verification will take place at the Edward Cross Training Center, 722 Riverwood Drive, Pembroke, NH. People can also stream live on www.doj.nh.gov.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos