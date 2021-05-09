CITY NOTES: Finding the right instruments





As we got closer and closer to Eid, the prospect of an extended vacation loomed more and more. The government made the most of a bad job and declared a vacation for 10 days.

Note: this is not a lock. It’s a smart lock. In fact, it’s more like 12 days in The Village, because you can bet your boots that a lot of people took off on Monday 17th, and will only be traveling on Tuesday morning, and will be late for the office so that work doesn’t start. not before Wednesday.

There’s another sneaky tested necessity. Will anyone notice the absence of government for so long? As government workers set off on an extended Eid visit to the village, all city dwellers will notice is the prolonged void of the roads.

The only problem is that city dwellers will likely take the contagion with them. There have been plagues in the subcontinent before. But the villages have not been affected for a long time. Covid-19 appears to have passed the villages, and it is hoped it will do so again, with the coronavirus dying out among empty spaces and open fields. But I’m not too happy with the tendency of rural residents to hug long-lost relatives who have come from Big Bad City.

And what is the point of returning the prodigy for such an extended vacation, with his family too, if they all have to be treated like a bad smell? This is the season to bathe in the tube well, or in the village pond alongside the buffaloes, depending on the choice.

I have seen Dr Firdous Ahiq Awan of SACM say on TV that such enthusiasm has gone out, as well as all the Eid Milan parties or other Eid gatherings. I’m sure after seeing what she did at AC Sialkot, no one will try to meet anyone at Eid.

I wonder if there was a story behind this incident. Doctors generally don’t like CSS agents, like they are a challenge. Look, doctors think highly of themselves because they did well in their Matric and Inter exams, and entered medical school. CSS officers were arts students, who only showed brilliance after a master’s degree, doing CSS. And then decide the fate of the doctors, because they dominated the Department of Health.

I won’t bring up the argument about two women, but I don’t know how Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan looked at Ms. Sonia Sadaf, who was after all her AC in the sense of being the AC of her town of Sialkot.

All I will say is that she showed why Imran Khan did his SAPM on information (fear) and why he fired her (fear came true when it broke out on him). Usman Buzdars also named his SACM. He wanted to avoid his tongue.

Speaking of Buzdar, he was shown too much mercy. He should be forced to do the honorable thing and leave him alone with a loaded pistol on his desk. The CMs are not supposed to lose the by-elections, even if the seat was won by the PML-N in the general election On the right, in the by-election of Khushabs PP 39, the dead son of the MPA received the PML-N ticket, but Buzdar should have sent the correct Dr Awan to make sure he took the PTI ticket. But it wasn’t, and Buzdars’ sword is still waiting for him to fall on it.

Instead of blaming Budar, or taking AC Sialkot to task, Imran Khan lashed out at diplomats. It appears that someone who goes abroad has not been treated with due deference, otherwise Imran would not have waited until the end of his third year in office to notice diplomats mistreating them. Pakistani overseas like anything. Our diplomats believe they need positions abroad for themselves, not for the country. Get treatment for spouses and education for children to drive them, not for their jobs.

But if you watch the chatter on Facebook, it seems there is more support for Dr Awans pursuing AC than Imran after diplomats. But the real rage was reserved for the guarantee of Shahbaz Sharifs. The electronic chuckle about being barred from going overseas was incredible.

Imrans supporters clearly want him to attack the institutions. If the Supreme Court disqualifies the older brother, that’s obviously fair, but the High Court of Lahore can be challenged if you don’t like a bond being given. I blame the officials. They have become lazy and do not know how to prepare a case that the courts cannot dismiss. The cases they are doing now are so weak that the courts cannot give them what they want. So you need courts committed to the Cuptaan.

