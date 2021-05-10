Boris Johnsons voter identity provides illiberal solution to non-existent problem

Boris Johnsons’ multi-million pound plan to introduce mandatory voter identification in elections has been criticized as an illiberal solution to the pursuit of a non-existent problem by a former Conservative cabinet minister.

As the Prime Minister prepares to present his legislative agenda for the coming year during the Queens speech, Senior MP David Davis said The independent unnecessary and unnecessary proposals should be abandoned by the government.

Civil liberties groups and racial equality activists have also sounded the alarm bells over the plans, reiterating concerns that barriers could be erected for millions of eligible voters who have no credentials. photo ID, which they claimed was disproportionately belonging to ethnic minorities and the working class.

Mr Johnson’s government first pledged to introduce identity checks at polling stations in October 2019 for the parliamentary elections in Britain and the local elections in England, but plans did not materialize. not materialized in the last legislature.

Identity requirements are now expected to be included in an electoral integrity bill forming one of some two dozen laws to be unveiled on Tuesday during the official opening of parliament. .

This is yet another unnecessary government approach to ID cards, former cabinet minister Davis said. There is no evidence that I am aware of that there is a problem with electoral fraud at the polling stations.

It’s actually quite difficult to do, he pointed out. Someone else could introduce themselves, they may have already voted. It addresses a problem that does not exist and infringes on people’s privacy and convenience.

It’s illiberal. It is an illiberal solution to the pursuit of a non-existent problem. If you have an identity card, you put a barrier on how people can exercise their own democratic rights, which is not necessary and should not be there.

Pressed on whether the government should drop the proposals, the former cabinet minister replied: Yes. He should never have taken it back in the first place.

It is unnecessary, it is a waste of time, it is a waste of ministerial effort and, as I say, it is an illiberal solution to the pursuit of a non-existent problem. And it won’t cost anything.

According to the most recent data from the Election Commission, 595 cases of suspected electoral fraud were investigated by the police in 2019, of which only four resulted in a conviction and two people received a police warning. . Election monitoring concluded in the same year that the UK had low levels of proven electoral fraud and that there was no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud.

Critics of the plans have also argued that the legislation is disproportionate to recent trials of voter identification systems in England, with hundreds having been kicked out of polling stations for failing to bring the correct IDs. .

Alba Kapoor, Policy Officer of the Race Equality Think Tank Runnymede Trust, said The independent: One in five people in the UK electorate have no photo ID. These people are disproportionately BME and the working class, who will effectively become disenfranchised as a result of this legislation.

Emphasis should be placed on the fact that voter registration numbers are much lower among the BME electorate, instead of unnecessary voter identification legislation.

In October, the government tried to allay some of these concerns, confirming its intention to make available to candidates a new free local electoral ID for people without passports and driving licenses.

Cat Smith, the shadow minister for youth and democracy, echoed Mr Davis’ views, however, describing the government’s proposals as a solution in search of a problem that does not exist.

Referring to voter identification requirements in some US states, she said The independent: To be very frank about this, I think it sends the message that the UK Conservative Party is learning democracy lessons from the Republican Voter Suppression Handbook in the US.

We don’t have a huge problem with voter identity theft at polling stations in Britain, so it’s not a problem that needs to be addressed. In doing so, it will be more difficult for millions of legitimate voters to vote.

The Electoral Reform Company which has pushed against the ID plans since they were launched by Mr Johnsons’ administration, insisted the vote is safe and secure in the UK, so rather than inventing problems, the government should focus on the real problem in politics, including 9 million missing on voters lists and the glaring gaps in our lobbying laws.

Dr Jess Garland, the organization’s policy director, added: At a cost of up to $ 20 million per election, required ID is an expensive distraction and a poor priority at the moment. These proposals should be scrapped before they undermine political equality in the UK.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: Presenting identification to vote is a reasonable approach to tackle the inexcusable potential for voter fraud in our current system and strengthen its integrity.

Evidence shows that voter identification has no impact on turnout and has worked easily in Northern Ireland for decades. A wide range of photographic documents will be accepted, not just limited to passports and driver’s licenses. We also made it clear that a free voter card would be available if needed.