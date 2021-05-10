Xi Jinpings’ father was one of Cultural Revolution’s biggest victims, says dissident Apple Daily

The father of Chinese President Xi Jinping was one of the biggest victims of the Cultural Revolution and should be admired for pushing for legislation to protect dissent, according to a prominent government critic.
Bao Tong, who served as political secretary to former Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang, told Voice of America that Xi Zhongxun was accused by Mao Zedong of using novels to oppose the Chinese Communist Party and was persecuted from 1962 until the end of the Cultural Revolution.
Bao described former Xi as easy-going and polite, saying he most admired Xi Zhongxun for his return to an official role after his image was rehabilitated in the wake of the Cultural Revolution.
Xi Zhongxun was governor of southern China’s Guangdong Province between 1979 and 1981 and then returned to Beijing to work at the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. Meanwhile, he proposed that China have laws protecting dissenting opinions.
Xi Zhongxun believed that this move would catch the root of all China’s problems, as official channels of communication with the government would be liberalized, public sentiment would improve, and leaders would not be distracted.
Bao recalls being filled with deep admiration for Xi Zhongxun when he heard these comments.
The Xi Jinpings family was also the subject of a special on Mother’s Day broadcast by the public broadcaster CCTV. The program describes how the president’s mother, Qi Xin, joined the Communist Party during the early stages of China’s war against Japan in the 1930s.
The program describes how Qis’s words and deeds set an example for his son.
The Cultural Revolution was a period of Chinese history in the 1960s and 1970s when Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong sought to ideologically cleanse the country by targeting perceived enemies and concentrating power in a group of known loyal paramilitaries. under the name of Red Guards. Widespread persecution continued in China until Maos’ death in 1976.
