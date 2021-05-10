Latest state mafia rumors rekindle memories of Susurluk scandal

A series of revealing videos of a convicted Turkish mafia boss sparked rumors that the Turkish government may be working more closely with the mafia than previously known.

The latest round of rumors was sparked by allegations made by Sedat Peker, a senior Turkish mafia boss. In a video posted to his Youtube channel on Sunday, Peker made a litany of explosive allegations that included physical assaults by his men against a politician critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his family.

Peker also alleged that he helped cover up a murder committed by current Justice and Development Party (AKP) member Tolga Aar on behalf of his father, Mehmet Aar, who was previously Home Secretary. from Turkey.

Known as a gangster who earned his reputation in the 1990s, Peker fled Turkish authorities. He claims to currently reside in Dubai and, in a previous video, said the Turkish government sent agents to kidnap him.

Not all of these statements are immediately verifiable, but they stir up memories of the last major episode which revealed a web of connections between the Turkish government and the Mafia; the Susurluk incident in 1996. Following a traffic collision that killed a mix of government and organized crime figures, it became known that the state was actively working with mobsters as part of their campaign against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The scandal embarrassed the then-ruling government of Necmettin Erbakan and resulted in the resignation of none other than Home Secretary Mehmet Aar.

Dr Ryan Gingeras, a Turkish organized crime expert at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterrey, Calif., Warns Pekers’ claims should be taken with more than a pinch of salt. Instead, he suggests that Peker, who claims to have given up on organized crime and is now a legitimate businessman, may be trying to distract from his own activities.

I think his MO is to talk to the media, to get a lot of attention away from himself and others, especially in political circles, Gingeras told Ahval News in a recent podcast. It is difficult to say whether these statements are valid or not.

Peker, Gingeras notes, is not what you would call the most reliable storyteller when it comes to telling the truth. The gangster is well known for his almost boastful tendency to share what he claims to be inside knowledge of government machinations, which leads Gingeras to refer to him as a media creature.

In particular, Gingeras points out that Peker is the loudest witness in the Ergenekon trials which began in 2008. He adds that some of Pekers’ claims made during the trials at the time were reflected in his most recent accusations against officials. Turkish today.

While still difficult to prove or disprove, Pekers’ remarks prompted a response from the Turkish Interior Ministry. In one published statement after Peker released his video series, the ministry dismissed him as a criminal working against the state.

The slanders and accusations of the person mentioned in the social media posts he made from abroad are seen as new organized crime activity against our security forces and our state, he said.

Peker was sentenced to ten years for his involvement in an alleged deep state plot to overthrow the Erdogan government. However, Peker was acquitted in 2014 like many other suspects who were drawn into what turned out to be a completely fabricated plot.

Dr Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) in Washington DC, viewed Pekers’ claims less as statements of fact but nonetheless as an important reminder of the historic collaboration of Turkish states with elements of organized crime. .

Erdemir said this trend dates back to the days of decline of the Ottoman Empire, when the government led by the Committee for Union and Progress (CUP) used criminal gangs to carry out underground work on its behalf. One of these groups was the so-called Special Organization which played a role in the Armenian genocide of 1915 and the crimes committed against the Greek minorities of Anatolias.

He explained that many of Pekers’ allegations resonate with what he says is a subset of rumors that the current Turkish state has ties to the Mafia. Regarding his relationship with Susurluk, Erdemir said the characteristics of these allegations almost parallel the suspicions validated by the 1996 incident.

A key mesasge is that not much has changed, Erdemir told Ahval News. “What we are seeing today is pretty much the standard way that politics have always worked in Turkey.