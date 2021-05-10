Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times





Hello. Covered the Indian vaccine crisis, an attack on Afghan girls and blocked US-Iran negotiations.

Indian vaccine maker stumbles The Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker, had pledged to play a leading role in India’s fight against Covid-19, and the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged that his vaccines would save humanity. Now those promises have collapsed. Serum fails to support export deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars. India largely halted vaccine exports as its crisis intensified. AstraZeneca has since given Serum a legal notice regarding the delivery delays, and other overdue countries are scrambling to find alternatives. We have to take care of our own, like America took care of theirs, Europe takes care of theirs, Adar Poonawalla, managing director of Serums, told The Times. But even though the company contributes 90% of India’s vaccine supply, it is still insufficient. A fire has delayed plans to ramp up production, limiting the company’s production to 72 million doses per month in a country of 1.4 billion people.

A new development: A potentially fatal fungal infection, mucormycosis, is emerging in Indias Covid patients. Some experts attribute the infections to increased steroid use, while others say they occur when families apply oxygen therapy at home without proper hygiene. Public and private mourning: Relatives are broadcasting funeral pyres across the oceans, news sites are showing videos of India’s cremation grounds, and neighbors are recording the flames to reprimand the government. But as the fires become a spectacle, many feel the pandemic has stripped the final rites of their dignity. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments:

Afghan bombings target girls Powerful explosions outside a high school in Kabul killed at least 50 people and injured dozens more, many of whom were teenage girls. The attack underscored growing fears that the withdrawal of US troops would leave women and their educational and social backgrounds particularly vulnerable.

The school hosts classes for boys in the morning and for girls in the afternoon. A car bomb exploded around 4 p.m., just as the girls were leaving the classroom. As the students rushed off, two more bombs exploded, a government spokesperson said. The presidential palace blamed the Taliban, who denied responsibility and condemned the attack. The massacre brought home the uncomfortable reality that, with the departure of American troops, there was more chaos than okay and more fear than hope. Analysis: In the power vacuum, many fear that the Taliban will soon attempt to seize power. Even if the insurgents reach an unlikely peace deal with the Afghan government, their severe Islamist restrictions, including the out-of-schooling of girls, could once again become mainstream. The rise of violence: At least 140 pro-government forces and 44 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan over the past week, the highest weekly death toll since October.

US, Iran disagree on nuclear deal President Biden and Iranian leaders say they want to renew the nuclear deal Donald Trump abandoned three years ago. But after five weeks of indirect negotiations in Vienna, it has become clear that the old parameters will not work, at least in the long run.

Iran wants to keep the advanced nuclear fuel production equipment it installed after the United States pulled out. He is not only seeking relief from the sanctions imposed by the United States that have stifled its economy, but also to integrate into the global financial system beyond what was achieved in 2015. At a minimum, the United States wants to restore the old agreement. He also wants an expanded deal that would prevent Iran from producing enough fuel for a bomb for decades, stop missile testing, and end Iran’s support for terrorism. Analysis: Restoring the old deal seems feasible, according to EU, Iranian and US officials. The chief negotiator made a significant offer to lift some sanctions against Iran that he said were not in line with the original deal. But securing the expanded deal sought by the United States seems unlikely. National concerns: In Iran, where the presidential elections are six weeks away, powerful conservatives are mocking incumbent leaders. In the United States, Biden faces a Congress skeptical of the deal and sympathetic to Israel. THE LAST NEWS Asian News Elsewhere in the world

As tourism reopens, the drivers are finally behind the scenes again. But after a year on land, they no longer have practice. It’s not quite like riding a bicycle, said a former aviator. What is fading is the operational aspect of things.

Switzerland, from raclette rackets Roger Federer is perhaps Switzerland’s most famous son. Today, the international tennis champion has become an unpaid spokesperson for the country’s tourism. On a Zoom call with the Times, he shared some of his favorite places and his love for chocolate. Here’s Federer with some praise for the country’s hiking trails. Hiking and cycling are essential activities that anyone can do in Switzerland. Some of the most spectacular hiking trails that I love are Gstaad in the Bernese Alps. It’s not so abruptly up and down it’s more of an even incline which is great for hiking. Understanding the Covid Crisis in India It is the same Appenzell, which is a very beautiful place that is not that famous. This is also where I always hiked when I was little. When I was injured in 2016 I spent a lot of time on the hiking trails Graubünden, where I live now. We have the Swiss national park over there this whole area is amazing for hiking. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos