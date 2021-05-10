Donald Trump Says Famous Horse ‘Junky’ After Positive Steroid Test





Donald Trump came out swinging against his last enemy.

Against something that he says is emblematic of everything that plagues the United States.

Against the personification of anything that makes America need to be made great again by some racist sociopath.

Indeed, Donald Trump came out and ransacked a horse.

On Sunday afternoon, the term president used his new blog to drag Medina Spirit, the animal that won this year’s Kentucky Derby on May 1 …

… then tested positive this weekend for an illegal substance.

If a second test confirms this initial result, Medina Spirit will be stripped of the most prestigious title in its sport.

Just to reiterate the point here, Medina Spirit is a horse.

So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky.

“It’s emblematic of what’s happening to our country,” Trump wrote in a post on his website, perhaps trying to emulate The Onion.

He added:

The whole world laughs at us as we go to hell on our borders, our mock presidential elections and everywhere else! “

Now here’s the delicious irony:

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert announced the discovery Sunday morning, confirming his horse had 11 picograms of an anti-inflammatory drug above the legal limit in Kentucky races.

As a result, Baffert was suspended from training the horses that race at Churchill Downs, the country’s most famous racecourse.

Baffert, who has denied any wrongdoing, is an extremely wealthy white man.

Therefore…

If Trump’s point is that extremely wealthy white men try to take advantage of the system and maintain their privileged status no matter what, then yes.

He’s sort of right.

This scandal is symbolic of a huge problem in America!

Yesterday I got the biggest boost in racing for something I didn’t do, Baffert told reporters after the positive test was made public.

It’s annoying. It is an injustice to the horse.

“I don’t know what’s going on in the race right now, but there is something wrong. I don’t feel embarrassed. I feel like I have been wronged.

“We will do our own investigation. We are going to be transparent with the racing committee, as we always have been.

“He’s a great horse. He doesn’t deserve this. He ran a gallant race.”

Trump, of course, remains banned from Facebook and has a lot of free time these days.

According to most reports, he walks around his Florida resort and plants random events there to complain about his very fair and legal loss to Joe Biden.

We suggest that he focus on more important issues than a horse possibly taking performance enhancing drugs.

But every time Trump did this as president, he ended up praising the Nazis as “good people” or recommending that we all inject bleach into our bodies – so maybe we shouldn’t. don’t make fun of the guy here too much.

“To be clear, if the results are confirmed, the Medina Spirit results in the Kentucky Derby will be nullified and Mandaloun will be declared the winner,” Churchill Downs officials said in a statement today.

The track said failure to follow drug rules and protocols compromises the safety of horses and jockeys, the integrity of the sport and the reputation of the Derby.

“Churchill Downs will not tolerate it,” the statement added.

“Given the seriousness of the alleged violation, Churchill Downs will immediately suspend Bob Baffert, coach of Medina Spirit, from any horse at Churchill Downs Racetrack.

So far, Medina Spirit has not been disqualified from competing in the upcoming Preakness Saturdays, the second stage of the Triple Crown.

Therefore, once again, if a rich and famous creature is caught breaking the rules, it apparently goes unpunished.

Maybe Trump is really on to something here.

